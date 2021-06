England cricketers will not be permitted to take part in what remains of the 2021 Indian Premier League season if it clashes with international commitments, Ashley Giles has confirmed. Speaking on Monday, the ECB managing director of men’s cricket confirmed the stance as the BCCI work out where and when the tournament’s remaining 31 matches will be played after the IPL was suspended indefinitely last week due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in India. Amid the rising case numbers, the IPL’s bubble suffered numerous breaches with positive tests to staff and players, causing the temporary shutdown of the franchise competition....