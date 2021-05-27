Cancel
Utah State

Big-D Construction completes first adult Autism center in Utah

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
 11 days ago

Salt Lake City— Big-D Construction recently celebrated the completion of the new Adult Autism Center for Lifetime Learning, the first of its kind in the state of Utah. Care at the facility will be provided by Valley Behavioral Health. The construction build site totaled 51,690 square feet and included a...

www.utahbusiness.com
