Nanofabrication tool brings zero-carbon energy from sea water a step closer

nanowerk.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Researchers at McGill University have demonstrated a technique that could enable the production of robust, high-performance membranes to harness an abundant source of renewable energy. Blue energy, also known as osmotic energy, capitalizes on the energy naturally released when two solutions of different salinities mix – conditions that...

www.nanowerk.com
Sciencemorns.ca

New pathway to improve polycrystalline thin-film solar cell performance

Puzzling out and testing new ways to improve the efficiency of cadmium telluride (CdTe) polycrystalline thin-film photovoltaic materials is a typical day in the life of National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) research scientists Matthew Reese and Craig Perkins. Like any good puzzlers, they bring curiosity and keen observation to the task. These skills led them, over time, to make an intriguing observation. In fact, their discovery may prove to be a boon for the next generation of several different types of thin-film solar cells.
Carsbioengineer.org

Researchers develop tool to aid in development, efficiency of hydrogen-powered cars

Widespread adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles over traditional electric vehicles requires fuel cells that can convert hydrogen and oxygen safely into water – a serious implementation problem. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are addressing one aspect of that roadblock by developing new computational tools and models needed to better...
Chemistrybioengineer.org

Novel compound reveals fundamental properties of smallest carbon nanotubes

Chemical rings of carbon and hydrogen atoms curve to form relatively stable structures capable of conducting electricity and more — but how do these curved systems change when new components are introduced? Researchers based in Japan found that, with just a few sub-atomic additions, the properties can pivot to vary system states and behaviors, as demonstrated through a new synthesized chemical compound.
Astronomybioengineer.org

Scientists create unique instrument to probe the most extreme matter on Earth

Laser-produced high energy density plasmas, akin to those found in stars, nuclear explosions, and the core of giant planets, may be the most extreme state of matter created on Earth. Now scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), building on nearly a decade of collaboration with the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), have designed a novel X-ray crystal spectrometer to provide high-resolution measurements of a challenging feature of NIF-produced HED plasmas.
SciencePhys.org

Achieving UV nonlinearity with a wide bandgap semiconductor waveguide

The field of ultrafast nonlinear photonics has now become the focus of numerous studies, as it enables a host of applications in advanced on-chip spectroscopy and information processing. The latter in particular requires a strongly intensity-dependent optical refractive index that can modulate optical pulses faster than even picosecond timescales and on sub-millimeter scales suitable for integrated photonics.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Risen Energy achieves French carbon footprint certification

Risen Energy has announced that it has been granted French carbon footprint certification for its products, a significant step in the company’s globalization strategy. Carbon footprint certification is extremely important for entry into the French market and has always been known for its strict requirements, with only a handful of Chinese PV manufacturers having been successful in securing it. DEKRA, the international third-party testing agency is currently co-operating with the Chinese Quality Certification Center (CQC) to launch joint certification of PV components and being awarded certification from both organizations is clearly an important milestone in Risen being in a position to realize its ambitions in France.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Water permeation pathways in laminated organic single-crystal devices

Water permeation pathways in electronic devices should be eliminated for the suppression of operational instabilities. We investigated possible pathways in field-effect transistors based on a laminated single crystal (SC) of an organic semiconductor, rubrene. Water-induced instabilities were found to be more obvious with a thicker rubrene SC. Furthermore, under our simulation conditions, molecular dynamics calculations of water diffusion on a rubrene SC showed that no water molecules penetrated the SC. These findings indicate that a space at the SC/substrate interface is a dominant pathway. The present study clearly shows the importance of conformality of SC lamination onto the underlying substrate.
Chemistrybioengineer.org

Control over water friction with 2D materials points to ‘smart membranes’

The speed of water flow is a limiting factor in many membrane-based industrial processes, including desalination, molecular separation and osmotic power generation. Researchers at The University of Manchester’s National Graphene Institute (NGI) have published a study in Nature Communications showing a dramatic decrease in friction when water is passed through nanoscale capillaries made of graphene, whereas those with hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) – which has a similar surface topography and crystal structure as graphene – display high friction.
Sciencemorns.ca

Researchers develop solar cell with efficiency of 14%

A solar cell developed by physicists from the University of Luxembourg and Uppsala University has recently been certified with an efficiency of 14%, which comes close to the world record of 15.5%. These new findings have been recently accepted for publication in the international journal of energy research Joule. Solar...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Photochemical reaction on graphene surfaces controlled by substrate-surface modification with polar self-assembled monolayers

The unique thinness of two-dimensional materials enables control over chemical phenomena at their surfaces by means of various gating techniques. For example, gating methods based on field-effect-transistor configurations have been achieved. Here, we report a molecular gating approach that employs a local electric field generated by a polar self-assembled monolayer formed on a supporting substrate. By performing Raman scattering spectroscopy analyses with a proper data correction procedure, we found that molecular gating is effective for controlling solid phase photochemical reactions of graphene with benzoyl peroxide. Molecular gating offers a simple method to control chemical reactions on the surfaces of two-dimensional materials because it requires neither the fabrication of a transistor structure nor the application of an external voltage.
Chemistryastrobiology.com

New Research Suggests Mineral Nanoparticles As Ubiquitous Enzyme Mimetics In Earth Systems

Colorimetric reaction catalyzed by the peroxidase-like activity of natural enzymes (HRP) and mineral nanozymes with substrates (TMB). HRP, horseradish peroxidase. TMB, 3,3?,5,5?-tetramethylbenzidine. Fh, ferrihydrite. Hem, hematite. Mt, magnetite. CREDIT ©Science China Press. Globally, the Earth system has thousands of terragrams (Tg) (1 Tg = 10 12 g) of mineral nanoparticles...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Transformation toughening of ceramics made crystal clear

(Nanowerk News) Ceramic materials that are resistant to cracking are used in a variety of industries from aerospace engineering to dentistry. Toughening them to improve their efficiency and safety is therefore an important area of investigation. Researchers from the University of Tsukuba have used time-resolved X-ray diffraction to observe transformation toughening in zirconia ceramics during dynamic fracture.
ScienceScience Now

Postmelting hydrogen enrichment in the oceanic lithosphere

The large range of H2O contents recorded in minerals from exhumed mantle rocks has been challenging to interpret, as it often records a combination of melting, metasomatism, and diffusional processes in spatially isolated samples. Here, we determine the temporal variations of H2O contents in pyroxenes from a 24-Ma time series of abyssal peridotites exposed along the Vema fracture zone (Atlantic Ocean). The H2O contents of pyroxenes correlate with both crustal ages and pyroxene chemistry and increase toward younger and more refractory peridotites. These variations are inconsistent with residual values after melting and opposite to trends often observed in mantle xenoliths. Postmelting hydrogen enrichment occurred by ionic diffusion during cryptic metasomatism of peridotite residues by low-degree, volatile-rich melts and was particularly effective in the most depleted peridotites. The presence of hydrous melts under ridges leads to widespread hydrogen incorporation in the oceanic lithosphere, likely lowering mantle viscosity compared to dry models.
Sciencebioengineer.org

UMass Amherst researchers create intelligent electronic microsystems from green material

A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information inputs without any external energy input, much like a self-autonomous living organism. The microsystem is constructed from a novel type of electronics that can process ultralow electronic signals and incorporates a device that can generate electricity “out of thin air” from the ambient environment.
ChemistryNewswise

Laser-focused on Supercooled Water

Newswise — Drink in this factoid: water is the weirdest liquid of all. Most fluids have predictable and similar behaviors. But unlike other fluids, water is most dense as a liquid, not a solid. Aquatic life survives the winter because ice floats instead of sinking and expanding into one huge solid glacier. Water’s unique but strange properties help support life.
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

Clean water for all

Across the globe, billions of people lack reliable access to clean drinking water. In the United States, cities like Flint, Michigan and Newark, New Jersey made national news headlines for the hazardous levels of toxic lead contamination in their drinking water. This is such a pressing issue that the U.S. Department of Energy lists "water security" as one of its grand challenges. To meet this need, many scientists aim to create cheaper and more efficient water purification technologies.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

New Neptune-Sized Exoplanet Discovered With a Substantial Atmosphere Ripe for Study

An international group of collaborators, including scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and The University of New Mexico, have discovered a new, temperate sub-Neptune sized exoplanet with a 24-day orbital period orbiting a nearby M dwarf star. The recent discovery offers exciting research opportunities thanks to the planet’s substantial atmosphere, small star, and how fast the system is moving away from the Earth.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

New tailored 2D-materials by self organization and photopolymerisation

(Nanowerk News) An international research team led by members from the Technical University of Munich, the Deutsches Museum, the Linköping University has developed a method to manufacture two-dimensional polymers with the thickness of a single molecule. The polymers are formed on a surface by the action of light. The discovery paves the way to new ultrathin and functional materials (Nature Chemistry, "On-surface photopolymerization of two-dimensional polymers ordered on the mesoscale").