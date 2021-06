SOLID is a group of principles that lead you to write clear and organized code without additional effort. Learn how to apply it to your SwiftUI iOS apps. To write a great app, you not only have to come up with a great idea, but you also need to think about the future. The flexibility to adapt, improve and expand the features in your app quickly and efficiently is critical. Whether you’re working in a team or by yourself, how you write and organize your code will make a huge difference in maintaining your code in the long run. That’s where the SOLID principles come in.