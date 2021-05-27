Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

RSVP Launches Wheels For Wellness

By Tom Conklin
Posted by 
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s good news for Berkshire County residents that have wellness appointments, and no way to get there. The Wheels for Wellness program is kicking off on Tuesday. According to to media release from the Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, beginning Tuesday, June 1st, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County will launch its free ride service, Wheels for Wellness, for all Berkshire County residents. It’s a free ride service for county residents of all ages who need transportation to wellness-related activities, including medical and social services appointments, fitness classes, therapy, as well as transport to vaccine sites.

1420wbec.com
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
448
Followers
804
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launches#Free Classes#Free Rides#The Wheels For Wellness#The Office Of Pittsfield#Berkshire Health Systems#Rsvp#Wellness Program#Wellness Hotline#Wellness Appointments#Fitness Classes#Community Members#Public Transportation#Medical Appointments#Riders#Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
LifestylePosted by
WBEC AM

DPH Summer Guidance: Water & Pool Safety

Summa-time, summa-time, sum-sum summa-time! Don’t we all love it? While summer can be a lot of fun, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reminds you that taking some basic precautions to keep you and your kids safe can go a long way in keeping the fun going!. Here is the...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WBEC AM

Three Student Speakers Slated for PHS Graduation Sunday

Graduation season is in full swing in the Berkshires, as schools across the county are sending their class of 2021 into the world to start a new chapter in their educational journey. It’s Pittsfield High School’s turn on Sunday, and three of the schools dedicated students will be taking the podium to address their fellow graduates, family members, and educators.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WBEC AM

Not Vaccinated? The Big Orange Bus is Headed Your Way!

We are nearly there! If you haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, what are you waiting for? There are so many opportunities right now to get yourself inoculated and to help everyone get back to normal... including the Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative mobile health unit. The website getvaccinatedberkshires.org has a...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WBEC AM

City Offices in Pittsfield Re-opening Fully June 1st

City Government in Pittsfield is finally re-opening fully to the public. Beginning Tuesday, June 1st, Pittsfield City Hall and the municipal offices located within 100 North will fully reopen to the public, resuming traditional business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. According to a media release...
North Adams, MAPosted by
WBEC AM

Scrap Yard Fire In North Adams Grabs Communities Attention

It didn’t take long for the Facebook community to start sharing images of a giant smoke plume over downtown North Adams Tuesday morning. The smoke was the result of a fire at a local scrap yard. Many area residents saw the smoke and many others caught wind of what was happening after a robocall was sent out to area residents telling them to turn off their air conditioners, and local businesses to shut down their HVAC systems due to the smoke resulting from the fire.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WBEC AM

WOW! Fatal Drug Overdoses in Berkshire County Increased by 44% in 2020

In a recent interview with Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington, many topics were covered including a new report released by the Department of Public Health which found a sharp uptick in fatal drug overdoses across the state. According to Harrington, there was a 5% increase in 2020 across the commonwealth but in Berkshire County there was a staggering increase of 44%. Harrington said that in 2019, Berkshire County had 39 fatal overdoses and 56 in 2020.
Public HealthPosted by
WBEC AM

Farley-Bouvier Staying on Alzheimer’s Advisory Council

State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier has been re-appointed to the Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Advisory Council. According to a media release from the State Representatives office, the Council was established in August 2018 as part of the Act Relative to Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias in The Commonwealth. The law created the advisory council and an integrated state plan to effectively address Alzheimer’s disease, and requires that content about Alzheimer’s and related dementias be incorporated into physicians, physician’s assistants, registered nurses and practical nurses continuing medical education programs that are required for the granting or renewal of licensure.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WBEC AM

Career Advancement Scholarship Program Launched

The Berkshire Business & Professional Women has announced that applications for its 2021 Career Advancement Scholarship Program, which supports the unique needs of non-traditional women students, will be accepted now through June 18th. Scholarship awards support women in Berkshire County who are currently working and also aspire to bolster their...
WBEC AM

Commonwealth’s Vaccine Preregistration System Ending

The administration of Governor Charlie Baker announced plans today to close the Commonwealth’s vaccine preregistration system by the end of May. The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder at vaxfinder.mass.gov will however remain available, with over 900 locations listed across the state. The Administration also announced Friday the expansion of the state’s Homebound...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

Recognizing Non-Profits In The Berkshires

The National Center of The Berkshires has teamed up with The Berkshire Eagle as they will host the 4th annual Berkshire Non-Profit Awards this Tuesday, May 18th from 8:30 to 9:15 am. You can view these festivities by calling (413) 441-9542 OR log on here as the general public will be able to view the presentation remotely due to COVID-19 state mandates as invited guests will only be present in person for this LIVE event.