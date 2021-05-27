RSVP Launches Wheels For Wellness

There’s good news for Berkshire County residents that have wellness appointments, and no way to get there. The Wheels for Wellness program is kicking off on Tuesday. According to to media release from the Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, beginning Tuesday, June 1st, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County will launch its free ride service, Wheels for Wellness, for all Berkshire County residents. It’s a free ride service for county residents of all ages who need transportation to wellness-related activities, including medical and social services appointments, fitness classes, therapy, as well as transport to vaccine sites.