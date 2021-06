BECKLEY, W.V.—Officials recently broke ground in Beckley for the new County Sheriff HQ, a 27,400-square-foot facility with a modern look and highly functional layout. The Raleigh County Commission selected Silling Architects to design the new Raleigh County Sheriff Department, and Silling worked closely with representatives from the sheriff’s office and Raleigh County to perform programming services. They also developed a graphic test-fit in order to illustrate how the program could fit in a new building located on the purchased property.