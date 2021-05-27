Prevention Is the Only Cure: The Dangers of Legacy Systems

The impact of cybersecurity breaches on infrastructure control system owners/operators is more visible than ever before. Whether you work for an infrastructure owner/operator or are a consumer of an infrastructure service, the events of the past few months have made it clear that cybersecurity is an important factor in ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of goods and services. For infrastructure control system owners/operators, it can be challenging to address the range of cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities and risks that can negatively impact their operations, especially with limited resources.