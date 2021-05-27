Prevention Is the Only Cure: The Dangers of Legacy Systems
Prolonged exposure to poorly managed legacy IT devices proves time and time again the familiar adage: What can go wrong will go wrong. On Dec. 16, 2020, Accellion FTA, a 20-year-old file transfer appliance, became the subject of media attention by reporting a now-infamous zero-day exploit. Patches were quickly released later that month, with additional investigations leading to further patches over the next 60 days. Despite Accellion promoting awareness of the zero-day exploit, over 300 known victims have fallen to the vulnerability.www.darkreading.com