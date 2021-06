Scooping up shares of heavily shorted companies has been a hot investing craze this year, and the two poster children are AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop. These two stocks are soaring again, boosted by retail investors looking to stick it to the hedge funds. The speculators have found success for now, but both of these stocks are sure to come back down to reality at some point in the future -- there's little to support their prices besides investor excitement. If you're tempted to dabble in this kind of market excess, I urge you not to.