LETTERS to the Editor: Week of May 27

By Lisa Jacobs
Daily Breeze
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRE: Businesses resist draft ordinance to curb nightlife,” The Beach Reporter, 5/20/21. It’s blatantly obvious that Hermosa is trying to push through its bar ordinance while social distancing restrictions are still in force, before people get used to living like normal human beings again. It’s a cheap trick, kicking business owners when they’re down and bullying or tricking the public into giving up personal freedoms “for the greater good” (the textbook definition of fascism, by the way) at a time when people have grown accustomed to restrictions.

