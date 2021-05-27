Cancel
Chemistry

Reaping the benefits of noise

nanowerk.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Signals can be amplified by an optimum amount of noise, but this so-called stochastic resonance is a rather fragile phenomenon. Researchers at AMOLF were the first to investigate the role of memory for this phenomenon in an oil-filled optical microcavity. The effects of slow non-linearity (i.e. memory) on stochastic resonance were never considered before, but these experiments suggest that stochastic resonance becomes robust to variations in the signal frequency when systems have memory.

