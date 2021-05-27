Cancel
Astronomy

New insights into the elusive continuous waves from spinning neutron stars (w/video)

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Five years on from the first discovery of gravitational waves, an international team of scientists, including from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav), are continuing the hunt for new discoveries and insights into the Universe. Using the super-sensitive, kilometre-sized LIGO detectors in the United States, and the Virgo detector in Europe, the team have witnessed the explosive collisions of black holes and neutron stars.

Astronomy
Science
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron star asteroseismology and nuclear saturation parameter

Adopting various unified equations of state (EOSs), we examine the quasinormal modes of gravitational waves from cold neutron stars. We focus on the fundamental ($f$-), 1st pressure ($p_1$-), and 1st spacetime ($w_1$-) modes, and derive the empirical formulae for the frequencies and damping rate of those modes. With the resultant empirical formulae, we find that the value of $\eta$, which is a specific combination of the nuclear saturation parameters, can be estimated within $\sim 30 \%$ accuracy, if the $f$-mode frequency from the neutron star whose mass is known would be observed or if the $f$- and $p_1$-mode frequencies would be simultaneously observed, even though this estimation is applicable only for the low-mass neutron stars. Additionally, we find that the mass and radius of canonical neutron stars can be estimated within a few per cent accuracy via the simultaneous observations of the $f$- and $w_1$-mode frequencies. We also find that, if the $f$-, $p_1$-, and $w_1$-mode frequencies would be simultaneously observed, the mass of canonical neutron stars can be estimated within $2\%$ accuracy, while the radius can be estimated within $1\%$ for the neutron star with $M\ge 1.6M_\odot$ or within $0.6\%$ for the neutron star with $M\ge 1.4M_\odot$ constructed with the EOS constrained via the GW170817 event. Furthermore, we find the strong correlation between the maximum $f$-mode frequency and the neutron star radius with the maximum mass, between the minimum $w_1$-mode frequency and the maximum mass, and between the minimum damping rate of the $w_1$-mode and the stellar compactness for the neutron star with the maximum mass.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Impact of axions on the Cassiopea A neutron star cooling

The observed anomalous steady decrease in surface temperature of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A), which was reported about ten years ago, has generated much debate. Several exotic cooling scenarios have been proposed using non-standard assumptions about the physics and evolution of this neutron star (NS). At present, significant corrections have been made to the observational data, which make it possible to numerically simulate the Cas A NS cooling process in the framework of the scenario of minimal neutrino cooling. If there is an additional source of cooling, such as axion emission, the steepness of the Cas A NS surface temperature drop will increase with the growth of the axion-nucleon interaction strength. This makes it possible to limit the minimum value of the axion decay constant $f_a$ using the condition that the NS surface temperature should be within the 99\% confidence interval obtained from the observational data. This approach gives a lower limit on the axion decay constant, $f_a>3\times 10^7$ GeV and $f_a>4.5\times 10^8$ GeV for KSVZ and DFSZ axions, respectively.}
Astronomyarxiv.org

An Archival Search for Neutron-Star Mergers in Gravitational Waves and Very-High-Energy Gamma Rays

C. B. Adams, W. Benbow, A. Brill, J. H. Buckley, M. Capasso, J. L. Christiansen, A. J. Chromey, M. K. Daniel, M. Errando, A. Falcone, K. A. Farrell, Q. Feng, J. P. Finley, L. Fortson, A. Furniss, A. Gent, C. Giuri, D. Hanna, T. Hassan, O. Hervet, J. Holder, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, W. Jin, P. Kaaret, M. Kertzman, D. Kieda, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, M. Lundy, G. Maier, C. E McGrath, P. Moriarty, R. Mukherjee, D. Nieto, M. Nievas-Rosillo, S. O'Brien, R. A. Ong, A. N. Otte, N. Park, S. Patel, K. Pfrang, M. Pohl, R. R. Prado, E. Pueschel, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, D. Ribeiro, E. Roache, J. L. Ryan, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, R. Shang, A. Weinstein, D. A. Williams, T. J. Williamson, I. Bartos, K. R. Corley, S. Márka, Z. Márka, D. Veske.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron stars in $f(\mathtt{R,L_m})$ gravity with realistic equations of state: joint-constrains with GW170817, massive pulsars, and the PSR J0030+0451 mass-radius from ${\it NICER}$ data

In this work we investigate neutron stars (NS) in $f(\mathtt{R,L_m})$ theory of gravity for the case $f(\mathtt{R,L_m}) = \mathtt{R} + \mathtt{L_m} + \sigma\mathtt{R}\mathtt{L_m}$, where $\mathtt{R}$ is the Ricci scalar and $\mathtt{L_m}$ the Lagrangian matter density. In the term $\sigma\mathtt{R}\mathtt{L_m}$, $\sigma$ represents the coupling between the gravitational and particles fields. For the first time the hydrostatic equilibrium equations in the theory are solved considering realistic equations of state and NS masses and radii obtained are subject to joint constrains from massive pulsars, the gravitational wave event GW170817 and from the PSR J0030+0451 mass-radius from NASA's Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (${\it NICER}$) data. We show that in this theory of gravity, the mass-radius results can accommodate massive pulsars, while the general theory of relativity can hardly do it. The theory also can explain the observed NS within the radius region constrained by the GW170817 and PSR J0030+0451 observations for masses around $1.4~M_{\odot}$.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Magnetized threads weave spectacular galactic tapestry (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) Threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields are weaving a tapestry of energy at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. A new image of this new cosmic masterpiece was made using a giant mosaic of data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa (Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, "Chandra large-scale mapping of the Galactic center: Probing high-energy structures around the central molecular zone").
Astronomyarxiv.org

Massive Neutron Star Models with Parabolic Cores

The results of the investigation of the core-envelope model presented in Negi et al. \cite{Ref1} have been discussed in view of the reference \cite{Ref2} . It is seen that there are significant changes in the results to be addressed. In addition, I have also calculated the gravitational binding energy, causality and pulsational stability of the structures which were not considered in Negi et al. \cite{Ref1} . The modified results have important consequences to model neutron stars and pulsars. The maximum neutron star mass obtained in this study corresponds to the mean value of the classical results obtained by Rhodes \& Ruffini \cite {Ref3} and the upper bound on neutron star mass obtained by Kalogera \& Byam \cite {Ref4} and is much closer to the most recent theoretical estimate made by Sotani \cite{Ref5}. On one hand, when there are only few equations of state (EOSs) available in the literature which can fulfil the recent observational constraint imposed by the largest neutron star masses around 2$M_\odot$\cite{Ref6}, \cite{Ref7}, \cite{Ref8}, the present analytic models, on the other hand, can comfortably satisfy this constraint. Furthermore, the maximum allowed value of compactness parameter $u(\equiv M/a$; mass to size ratio in geometrized units) $ \leq 0.30$ obtained in this study is also consistent with an absolute maximum value of $ u_{\rm max} = 0.333^{+0.001}_{-0.005}$ resulting from the observation of binary neutron stars merger GW170817 (see, e.g.\cite{Ref9}).
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational waves from the remnants of the first stars in nuclear star clusters

We study Population III (Pop III) binary remnant mergers in nuclear star clusters (NSCs) with a semi-analytical approach for early structure formation based on halo merger trees, in which star formation and stellar feedback are modelled self-consistently. Within this framework, we keep track of the dynamics of Pop III binary (compact object) remnants in their host galaxies during cosmic structure formation, and construct the population of Pop III binary remnants that fall into NSCs by dynamical friction of field stars. The subsequent evolution within NSCs is then derived from three-body encounters and gravitational-wave (GW) emission. We find that on average 7.5% of Pop III binary remnants will fall into the centres ($< 3\ \rm pc$) of galaxies that can host NSCs with masses above $10^{5}\ \rm M_{\odot}$. About $5-50$% of these binaries will merge at $z>0$ in NSCs, including those with very large initial separations (up to 1~pc). The merger rate density (MRD) peaks at $z\sim 5-7$ with $\sim 0.4-10\ \rm yr^{-1}\ \rm Gpc^{-3}$, comparable to the MRDs found in the binary stellar evolution channel. Low-mass ($\lesssim 10^{6}\ \rm M_{\odot}$) NSCs formed at high redshifts ($z\gtrsim 4.5$) host most ($\gtrsim 90$%) of our mergers, which mainly consist of black holes (BHs) with masses $\sim 40-85\ \rm M_{\odot}$, similar to the most massive BHs found in LIGO events. Particularly, our model can produce events like GW190521 involving BHs in the standard mass gap for pulsational pair-instability supernovae with a MRD $\sim 0.01-0.09\ \rm yr^{-1}\ Gpc^{-3}$ at $z\sim 1$, consistent with that inferred by LIGO (within the 90% confidence interval). We predict a promising detection rate $\sim 170-2700\ \rm yr^{-1}$ for planned 3rd-generation GW detectors such as the Einstein Telescope that can reach $z\sim 10$.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gamma-Ray Flashes from Dark Photons in Neutron Star Mergers

In this letter we begin the study of visible dark sector signals coming from binary neutron star mergers. We focus on dark photons emitted in the 10 ms - 1 s after the merger, and show how they can lead to bright transient gamma-ray signals. The signal will be approximately isotropic, and for much of the interesting parameter space will be close to thermal, with an apparent temperature of about $100$ keV. These features can be used to distinguish the dark photon signal from the expected short gamma-ray bursts produced in neutron star mergers, which are beamed in a small angle and non-thermal. We calculate the expected signal strength and show that for dark photon masses in the $1-100$ MeV range it can easily lead to total luminosities larger than $10^{46}$ ergs for much of the unconstrained parameter space. This signal can be used to probe a large fraction of the unconstrained parameter space motivated by freeze-in dark matter scenarios with interactions mediated by a dark photon in that mass range. We also comment on future improvements when proposed telescopes and mid-band gravitational detectors become operational.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Constraints on Global Symmetry Breaking in Quantum Gravity from Cosmic Birefringence Measurements

All global symmetries are expected to be explicitly broken by quantum gravitational effects, and yet may play an important role in Particle Physics and Cosmology. As such, any evidence for a well-preserved global symmetry would give insight into an important feature of gravity. We argue that a recently reported $2.4\sigma$ detection of cosmic birefringence in the Cosmic Microwave Background could be the first observational indication of a well-preserved (although spontaneously broken) global symmetry in nature. A compelling solution to explain this measurement is a very light pseudoscalar field that interacts with electromagnetism. In order for gravitational effects not to lead to large corrections to the mass of this scalar field, we show that the breaking of global symmetries by gravity should be bounded above. Finally, we highlight that any bound of this type would have clear implications for the construction of theories of quantum gravity, as well as for many particle physics scenarios.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Anisotropic satellite galaxy quenching modulated by supermassive black hole activity

Ignacio Martín-Navarro, Annalisa Pillepich, Dylan Nelson, Vicente Rodriguez-Gomez, Martina Donnari, Lars Hernquist, Volker Springel. The evolution of satellite galaxies is shaped by their constant interaction with the circum galactic medium surrounding central galaxies, which in turn may be affected by gas and energy ejected from the central supermassive black hole. However, the nature of this coupling between black holes and galaxies is highly debated and observational evidence remains scarce. Here we report an analysis of archival data on 124,163 satellite galaxies in the potential wells of 29,631 dark matter halos with masses between 10$^{12}$ and $10^{14}$ solar masses. We find that quiescent satellites are relatively less frequent along the minor axis of their central galaxies. This observation might appear counterintuitive as black hole activity is expected to eject mass and energy preferentially in the direction of the minor axis of the host galaxy. However, we show that the observed signal results precisely from the ejective nature of black hole feedback in massive halos, as active galactic nuclei-powered outflows clear out the circumgalactic medium, reducing the ram pressure and thus preserving star formation. This interpretation is supported by the IllustrisTNG suite of cosmological numerical simulations, where a similar modulation is observed even though the sub-grid implementation of black hole feedback is effectively isotropic. Our results provide compelling observational evidence for the role of black holes in regulating galaxy evolution over spatial scales differing by several orders of magnitude.
Astronomynrao.edu

Cosmic cartographers map nearby Universe revealing the diversity of star-forming galaxies

A team of astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMAAtacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)Funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and its international partners (NRAO/ESO/NAOJ), ALMA is among the most complex and powerful astronomical observatories on Earth or in space. The telescope is an array of 66 high-precision dish antennas in northern Chile. ) has completed the first census of molecular cloudsMolecular CloudAn interstellar gas cloud where molecular formation occurs. Over 125 different molecules from molecular clouds have now been discovered in interstellar space through radio wavelength observations. in the nearby Universe, revealing that contrary to previous scientific opinion, these stellar nurseries do not all look and act the same. In fact, they’re as diverse as the people, homes, neighborhoods, and regions that make up our own world.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Revised Description of the Cosmic Ray-Induced Desorption of Interstellar Ices

Non-thermal desorption of ices on interstellar grains is required to explain observations of molecules that are not synthesized efficiently in the gas phase in cold dense clouds. Perhaps the most important non-thermal desorption mechanism is one induced by cosmic rays (CRs), which, when passing through a grain, heat it transiently to a high temperature - the grain cools back to its original equilibrium temperature via the (partial) evaporation of the ice. Current cosmic-ray-induced desorption (CRD) models assume that the ice consists of a homogeneous layer of a generic CO-like volatile molecule, leading to a fixed grain cooling time. In this work we present a revised description of CRD in which the desorption efficiency depends dynamically on the ice content. We apply the revised desorption scheme to two-phase and three-phase chemical models in physical conditions corresponding to starless and prestellar cores, and to molecular clouds surrounding the cores. We find that inside starless and prestellar cores, introducing dynamic CRD in general decreases gas-phase abundances in two-phase chemical models, and increases gas-phase abundances in three-phase chemical models - dynamic CRD helps to retain appreciable gas-phase abundances in three-phase chemical models. In molecular cloud conditions, we find variations in ice abundances that can exceed five orders of magnitude; dynamic CRD suppresses the formation of lightly-bound molecules in the ice at low visual extinctions. Further improved CRD models need to take into account additional effects in the transient heating of the grains, introduced for example by the adoption of a spectrum of CR energies.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Probing dipole radiation from binary neutron stars with ground-based laser-interferometer and atom-interferometer gravitational-wave observatories

Atom-interferometer gravitational-wave (GW) observatory, as a new design of ground-based GW detector for the near future, is sensitive at a relatively low frequency for GW observations. Taking the proposed atom interferometer Zhaoshan Long-baseline Atom Interferometer Gravitation Antenna (ZAIGA), and its illustrative upgrade (Z+) as examples, we investigate how the atom interferometer will complement ground-based laser interferometers in testing the gravitational dipole radiation from binary neutron star (BNS) mergers. A test of such kind is important for a better understanding of the strong equivalence principle laying at the heart of Einstein's general relativity. To obtain a statistically sound result, we sample BNS systems according to their merger rate and population, from which we study the expected bounds on the parameterized dipole radiation parameter $B$. Extracting BNS parameters and the dipole radiation from the combination of ground-based laser interferometers and the atom-interferometer ZAIGA/Z+, we are entitled to obtain tighter bounds on $B$ by a few times to a few orders of magnitude, compared to ground-based laser interferometers alone, ultimately reaching the levels of $|B| \lesssim 10^{-9}$ (with ZAIGA) and $|B| \lesssim 10^{-10}$ (with Z+).
Astronomyarxiv.org

Searching for new physics during gravitational waves propagation

The direct detection of gravitational waves by ground-based interferometers opened an unprecedented channel to probe alternative theories of gravitation. Several theories predict a dispersion of the gravitational waves during their propagation, distorting the signals observed by LIGO and Virgo compared to their predictions from general relativity. Such dispersion could induce a modification of the luminosity distance inferred with gravitational radiation with regards to electromagnetic radiation. By analysing two multimessenger events, we set constraints on a large class of proposed theories, including extra-dimensional and scalar-tensor theories. The multimessenger events are the binary neutron star merger GW170817 associated to GRB170817A, and the binary black hole merger GW190521 with postulated candidate electromagnetic counterpart ZTF19abanrhr. Without relying on multimessenger emission, a class of proposed theories predict a frequency-dependent dispersion of the gravitational waves breaking Lorentz invariance. By analysing 31 GW events from binary-black holes coalescence, we constrain several coefficients parameterising Lorentz violation, including the best constrainton the graviton mass.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hunting isolated neutron stars with proper motions from wide-area optical surveys

High-velocity neutron stars (HVNSs) that were kicked out from their birth location can be potentially identified with their large proper motions, and possibly with large parallax, when they come across the solar neighborhood. In this paper, we study the feasibility of hunting isolated HVNSs in wide-area optical surveys by modeling the evolution of NS luminosity taking into account spin-down and thermal radiation. Assuming the upcoming 10-year VRO LSST observation, our model calculations predict that about 10 HVNSs mainly consisting of pulsars with ages of $10^4$--$10^5$ yr and thermally emitting NSs with $10^5$--$10^6$ yr are detectable. We find that a few NSs with effective temperature $< 5 \times 10^5$ K, which are likely missed in the current and future X-ray surveys, are also detectable. In addition to the standard neutron star cooling models, we consider a dark matter heating model. If such a strong heating exists we find that the detectable HVNSs would be significantly cooler, i.e., $\lesssim 5\times 10^5$ K. Thus, the future optical observation will give an unique NS sample, which can provide essential constraints on the NS cooling and heating mechanisms. Moreover, we suggest that providing HVNS samples with optical surveys is helpful for understanding the intrinsic kick-velocity distribution of NSs.
Astronomyupenn.edu

Dark Energy Survey interim analysis sheds light on the evolution of the universe

Interim results published by the Dark Energy Survey (DES) provide new insights into the structure and evolution of the universe. Analysis of the survey’s first three years of data, which includes the most precise 3D map of the universe to date, is a key step towards ongoing efforts to measure the distribution of dark matter and dark energy to see if data are consistent with the standard cosmological model.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

GMRT measures the atomic hydrogen gas mass in galaxies 9 billion years ago

A team of astronomers from the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA-TIFR) in Pune, and the Raman Research Institute (RRI), in Bangalore, has used the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) to measure the atomic hydrogen gas content of galaxies 9 billion years ago, in the young universe. This is the earliest epoch in the universe for which there is a measurement of the atomic hydrogen content of galaxies. The new result is a crucial confirmation of the group's earlier result, where they had measured the atomic hydrogen content of galaxies 8 billion years ago, and pushes our understanding of galaxies to even earlier in the universe. The new research has been published in the 2 June 2021 issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
AstronomyNewswise

Astronomers Probe Layer-Cake Structure of Brown Dwarf’s Atmosphere

Newswise — Jupiter may be the bully planet of our solar system because it’s the most massive planet. But it’s actually a runt compared to many of the giant planets found around other stars. These alien worlds, called super-Jupiters, weigh up to 13 times Jupiter’s mass. Astronomers have analyzed the...
Astronomyunm.edu

Scientists discover new exoplanet with an atmosphere ripe for study

An international group of collaborators, including scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and The University of New Mexico, have discovered a new, temperate sub-Neptune sized exoplanet with a 24-day orbital period orbiting a nearby M dwarf star. The recent discovery offers exciting research opportunities thanks to the planet’s substantial atmosphere, small star, and how fast the system is moving away from the Earth.
Astronomyarizona.edu

Organic Molecules Offer Clues About Dying Stars and Outskirts of the Milky Way

University of Arizona researchers have observed, in unprecedented detail and spatial resolution, organic molecules in planetary nebulae, or the aftermath of dying stars. Their work sheds new light on how stars form and die. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array, or ALMA, UArizona Regents Professor Lucy Ziurys and her collaborators...