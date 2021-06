A woman walking to her car found a sick and malnourished puppy under her truck. She fed her some food and was able to rescue her and take her to the vet. The dog was terrified. The vet told them she was eating so much garbage that she was really suffering. She brought the dog home so she could recover. Mama was unresponsive for the first few days she was home. The puppy slowly came out of her shell and started to feel better. The hair on her body slowly started growing back.