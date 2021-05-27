Cancel
Phenomenal job by the Gott Fire Department - Calf Rescue

WBKO
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe track thunderstorms today but we'll also feel cooler as temps top out in the mid 70s!. BGWC Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co. BGWC Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co. Gott Fire department rescues calf from sinkhole. Updated: 9 hours ago. Gott Fire...

www.wbko.com
Westwood, NJthepressgroup.net

PVMC donates AEDs to fire department

WESTWOOD—Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center has donated four AEDs (automated external defibrillators) to the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department. The AEDs will be used to help keep community members safe in the event of cardiac arrest. AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac...
Moscow, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Fire department hosts barbecue fundraiser

MOSCOW, Pa. — Firefighters are used to the heat, so members of the Moscow Fire and Hose Company did not mind standing over a sizzling grill on a hot Sunday. The volunteer fire company held its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser. Firefighters cooked up more than a thousand chickens in the hopes of raising $14,000 for the department.
Chillicothe, MOkttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire on Route

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Route A on Friday afternoon, June 4. Battalion Chief Les Hinnen reports firefighters found approximately one acre on fire in a field and ditch/fence area along the road. Firefighters used a side by side with a water pump to extinguish the fire. Firefighters used around 80 gallons of water.
Columbia, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue deal with a fire in a basement of a townhome in Columbia on June 4th

Reported by Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services on June 4th:. Around 4:30pm units were dispatched to Copperwood Way in Columbia for smoke coming from a townhouse. Units from Station 10 arrived shortly after dispatch to find smoke showing and located a fire in the basement. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes and there were no injuries. Fire investigators are on scene.
Accidentsdiscoverestevan.com

Fire Department Called To Evening Power Pole Fire

A lengthy and surprising streak of calm for the Estevan Fire Department came to a halt yesterday evening as they were called to a report of a power pole fire in the north-central area of the city. Crews rushed out to the scene to try and bring it under control at about 9:30.
Health Services1strespondernews.com

FIRE DEPARTMENT NAMES NEW LIEUTENANTS

Share on facebookShare on twitterShare on LinkedinShare on whatsappShare on emailPrint this story. Plantation, FL: May 26, 2021: As part of its continued growth to support the City, the Plantation Fire Department promoted three members to Lieutenant’s positions within the Suppression Division, Fire Chief, Don Todd announced today. Matthew Busa...
Public Safetywestsenecabee.com

Challenges of the fire department

Leadership and members of fire departments have been facing increasing challenges and issues over the past 20 to 30 years that the public does not perceive; residents just want those big red trucks to answer their distress or trouble after calling 911. This column will illuminate the difficulty and complications facing today’s fire service. A future column will address how […]
Plaistow, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Plaistow Fire Department Completes Rescue Course

Twenty members of the Plaistow Fire Department recently completed a forty-hour trench collapse rescue course. Construction workers have an eleven times greater chance of dying from a trench/exaction collapse than any other aspect of construction. Plaistow Fire Department is now outfitted with the specialized equipment required to shore trench collapses and rescue trapped occupants safely. Our rescue team has achieved the highest level of trench collapse rescue certification. This program would not be possible without funding from Plaistow taxpayers. Thank you for supporting their mission in public safety. Additionally, they would like to thank the following people and organizations - Chris Poliquin with United Compressor, Home Depot (Plaistow), Jackson Lumber & Millwork, Dan Garlington (Town of Plaistow), and the New Hampshire Hazardous Materials Mutual Aid District. Their partnerships allowed this project to become attainable and successful.
Brainerd Dispatch

Sebeka Fire Department extinguishes grass fire

NIMROD — A grass fire ignited Sunday, May 30, south of Nimrod. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was called at 1:26 p.m. to the grass fire off Wadena County Highway 9 at Wilderness Drive, section 23 of Lyons Township near the community of Oylen. Upon arrival, there appeared to be a large section of grass that was burning on the north side of County Highway 9 to the east of Wilderness Drive.
Southwest Harbor, MEmdislander.com

Fire department responds to multiple calls

TREMONT—A kitchen fire in Bass Harbor on May 25 was the first of three emergency calls for the fire department here last week and resulted in the death of an 85-year-old man. A call came into the station a little after 7 p.m. for a kitchen fire with one person...
Celoron, NYPost-Journal

Several Departments Called To Fire In Celoron

CELORON — Firefighters from several departments were summoned to a reported structure fire this morning in the village of Celoron. Crews were alerted around 9:25 a.m. to the call on Maple Street. Fire officials arrived and reported heavy smoke inside and requested aid from Lakewood, Jamestown and Busti, along with Chautauqua County EMS and the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.
Suffield, CTthesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Fire Department Hosts Drill

On Saturday, March 20, The Suffield Fire Department hosted a specialized stabilization and extrication drill, instructed by members of Connecticut Custom Fire Training team at the Highway Garage on Fyler Place. Firefighters from Suffield, Warehouse Point, Windsor Locks, and CT Air National Guard gathered to train and learn how to stabilize and safely remove victims from these unique and difficult scenarios.
Public SafetyWDBJ7.com

Marine Fire & Rescue reminding residents of water safety

(WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department is always on the lookout for more possible emergencies on Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day Weekend. With the nicer weather, they’re expecting more boats on the water. Over the weekend, the department responded to a house...
Knoxville, TNnewstalk987.com

The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating an Early Morning Fire

Knoxville Fire Department crews investigating an early morning house fire in Northwest Knoxville. Firefighters were called the home in the 2100 block of Paris Road just after 1 a.m. (Tuesday) and found one room of the home in flames extending into the attic area. Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. No injuries were reported.
Schenectady, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Cat Rescued from Tree After Fire Department Said it's Not 'Their Concern'

A private tree service rescued a cat that had been being stranded high up a tree for at least a week in Schenectady, New York on Monday. The cat, a young shorthair named Bae, had been missing since May 16 and was discovered more than 100 feet up a tree in Schenectady's Central Park on May 24, according to local CBS affiliate WRGB. Residents grew increasingly concerned for the cat's well-being after the local police and fire departments said that they would not attempt a rescue.
Virginia, MNFOX 21 Online

Virginia Fire Department Makes Daring Duckling Rescue

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Fire crews in Virginia responded to the 200 block of 5th Avenue South Sunday on a report of some ducklings that had fallen into a sewer drain. The crew got creative with one fire medic even playing some duck sounds from her cell phone. Shortly after, duckling...