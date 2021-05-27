Phenomenal job by the Gott Fire Department - Calf Rescue

Twenty members of the Plaistow Fire Department recently completed a forty-hour trench collapse rescue course. Construction workers have an eleven times greater chance of dying from a trench/exaction collapse than any other aspect of construction. Plaistow Fire Department is now outfitted with the specialized equipment required to shore trench collapses and rescue trapped occupants safely. Our rescue team has achieved the highest level of trench collapse rescue certification. This program would not be possible without funding from Plaistow taxpayers. Thank you for supporting their mission in public safety. Additionally, they would like to thank the following people and organizations - Chris Poliquin with United Compressor, Home Depot (Plaistow), Jackson Lumber & Millwork, Dan Garlington (Town of Plaistow), and the New Hampshire Hazardous Materials Mutual Aid District. Their partnerships allowed this project to become attainable and successful.