Well I’m terribly sorry to say that I have not been in a “blogging mood” for the last 2 weeks. We have been cursed with lots of rain and if it’s not raining it is cloudy, windy or cold and usually a combination of all three. I can count on one hand the number of decent days we’ve had since being in the motorhome these last 3 weeks. We are getting super fat sitting around in the van waiting for the weather to improve so we can go outside and DO something. In fact I think this is THE worst holiday we’ve done in the 32 years I’ve been dragging Noel around the globe. We did have really bad weather in April 1989 when 2 cyclones wiped out far north Queensland, while we road tripped up to Port Douglas and back. However we were young lovers then and endless hours cooped up inside was not a problem for us then…if you know what I mean (wink wink). I’m sure I’ve just freaked my sons out hahahahaha!!