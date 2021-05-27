Cancel
French cinema fumes over claims it is still addicted to smoking

By Henry Samuel
Telegraph
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecades after Brigitte Bardot and Alain Delon turned smoking into a weapon of mass seduction, French cinema is still addicted to tobacco, with cigarettes featuring in almost all homegrown feature films, a new study has found. Smoking gets 2.6 minutes of screen time on average per film - the equivalent...

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
