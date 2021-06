Many Americans express experiencing disparities within the health care system - especially minorities. In the episode of Deep Dives, we showcase advocacy in action as those affected by disparities within health care speak out regarding their medical experiences. Gaps in medical coverage deny patient access to proper medical care, leading to preventable injury - and even death. Specifically, incidents of cervical cancer within the Latin X population and maternal mortality rates amongst pregnant black women paint a picture that highlights a need for change. This is advocacy in action.