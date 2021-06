Former UFC middleweight champions Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold, once bitter rivals, posted a video of them grappling at the RVCA Gym. Bisping and Rockhold fought twice in the Octagon and had one of the most heated rivalries in the UFC during their primes. In November 2014, Bisping and Rockhold met for the first time, with Rockhold winning the fight via second-round submission. They then rematched in June 2016 at UFC 199 and, in one of the greatest upsets in MMA history, Bisping knocked out Rockhold in the first round to take home the UFC middleweight title. Both men were not friendly with each other for many years after that, but as of late they have become more cordial as both men are now training at Jason Parillo’s RVCA Gym.