BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The JA Student of the Week is Dakota Lambrianou, a senior at South Warren High School. Dakota participated in the JA Virtual Job Shadow with M&L Electrical on April 23rd. The job shadow focused on the company, the culture, and jobs within the electrical field and trade industry. Students were given a virtual tour of all M&L Electrical departments and got a glimpse into the daily life of an employee. Dakota’s favorite part of the job shadowing experience was participating in an actual interview and then being given the opportunity to ask questions at the end about the company.