Q. We are married, ages 66 and 70. We purchased a condo in New Jersey in 2014 and a home in Florida in 2020. Florida became our residence in April 2020 and we are selling the New Jersey condo, where we lived from the time we bought it. We stayed in Florida for eight months in 2020 and three months in 2021. Will we be subject to the exit tax when we sell the New Jersey condo?