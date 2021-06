Corey Anderson’s climb toward the top of the Bellator MMA mountain figures to grow significantly steeper the next time he sets foot in the cage. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 19 winner will collide with Ryan Bader in the semifinals of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix sometime in the second half of 2021, with the winner moving on to the tournament final to face either Vadim Nemkov or Anthony Johnson for the undisputed title at 205 pounds. Anderson has breezed through his first two assignments since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship and signing with Bellator as a free agent a little less than a year ago. He last competed at Bellator 257, where he dispatched Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov with punches and elbows 2:15 into the third round of their grand prix quarterfinal.