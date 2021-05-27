Cancel
Navasota, TX

Sexual assault suspect apprehended at Navasota motel

Navasota Examiner
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wanted man from Harris County, 25-year-old Jamie Turner, was captured at a Navasota motel Wednesday afternoon, May 26. Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated at approximately 3:06 p.m. Navasota Police Officers along with Grimes County Sheriff Deputies received a tip of an individual with a second-degree felony sexual assault warrant and first-degree felony burglary of a habitation warrant from Tomball, in Harris County, was staying at the Vanguard Motel, 700 block of North LaSalle Street in Navasota.

