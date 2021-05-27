Cancel
It takes some heat to form ice on graphene

nanowerk.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) In a paper published in Nature Communications ("Motion of water monomers reveals a kinetic barrier to ice nucleation on graphene"), the research team details the complex physical processes at work to understand the chemistry of ice formation. The molecular-level perspective of this process may help in predicting the...

www.nanowerk.com
Scienceevolutionnews.org

Hand Me Some Information: Using Finger Heat for Signals

In research reminiscent of power emitted from fingers in sci-fi movies, Chinese scientists have made use of intelligent design using the heat naturally emitted by human hands. The human body runs on about 100 watts of energy. Some of that energy radiates in the infrared, what we know as “body heat.” It can be easily seen in infrared images, and includes infrared energy emitted by the hands and fingers. Sign language already confirms that information can be communicated by hands in space. The hearing-impaired have learned how to interpret the configurations, but who has interpreted the heat? Though invisible to the human eye, IR is a form of light. Can electromagnetic energy from fingertips convey information as well?
Electronicstheness.com

Graphene aluminum ion batteries

Damn, I hope this one is true. Battery technology is absolutely key to our energy strategy going forward. Right now the cutting edge is lithium ion batteries, which are great, and good enough for our current purposes. They allow for cars with a range of about 350 miles, which is more than enough for most purposes. They are barely, however, energy dense and cost-effective enough to use for home backup power. This is still an expensive option, out of reach for most people. They are fine for small technology, like laptops and cellphones.
Physicsarxiv.org

Graphene in curved Snyder space

The Snyder-de Sitter (SdS) model which is invariant under the action of the de Sitter group, is an example of a noncommutative spacetime with three fundamental scales. In this paper, we considered the massless Dirac fermions in graphene layer in a curved Snyder spacetime which are subjected to an external magnetic field. We employed representation in the momentum space to derive the energy eigenvalues and the eigenfunctions of the system. Then, we used the deduced energy function obtaining the internal energy, heat capacity, and entropy functions. We investigated the role of the fundamental scales on these thermal quantities of the graphene layer. We found that the effect of the SdS model on the thermodynamic properties is significant.
Chemistrymit.edu

Tiny particles power chemical reactions

MIT engineers have discovered a new way of generating electricity using tiny carbon particles that can create a current simply by interacting with liquid surrounding them. The liquid, an organic solvent, draws electrons out of the particles, generating a current that could be used to drive chemical reactions or to power micro- or nanoscale robots, the researchers say.
Physicsbioengineer.org

Lead halide perovskites — a horse of a different color

Metal halide perovskites have been under intense investigation over the last decade due to the remarkable rise in their performance in optoelectronic devices such as solar cells or light-emitting diodes. Despite tremendous progress in this field, many fundamental aspects of the photophysics of perovskite materials remain unknown, such as a detailed understanding of their defect physics and charge recombination mechanisms. These are typically studied by measuring the photoluminescence – i.e. the emission of light upon photoexcitation – of the material in both the steady-state and transient regimes. While such measurements are ubiquitous in literature, they do not capture the full range of the photophysical processes that occur in metal halide perovskites and thus represent only a partial picture of their charge carrier dynamics. Moreover, while several theories are commonly applied to interpret these results, their validity and limitations have not been explored, raising concerns regarding the insights they offer.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Torsional strain engineering of transition metal dichalcogenide nanotubes: An ab initio study

We study the effect of torsional deformations on the electronic properties of single-walled transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) nanotubes. In particular, considering forty-five select armchair and zigzag TMD nanotubes, we perform symmetry-adapted Kohn-Sham density functional theory calculations to determine the variation in bandgap and effective mass of charge carriers with twist. We find that metallic nanotubes remain so even after deformation, whereas semiconducting nanotubes experience a decrease in bandgap with twist -- originally direct bandgaps become indirect -- resulting in semiconductor to metal transitions. In addition, the effective mass of holes and electrons continuously decrease and increase with twist, respectively, resulting in n-type to p-type semiconductor transitions. We find that this behavior is likely due to rehybridization of orbitals in the metal and chalcogen atoms, rather than charge transfer between them. Overall, torsional deformations represent a powerful avenue to engineer the electronic properties of semiconducting TMD nanotubes, with applications to devices like sensors and semiconductor switches.
ChemistryScience Daily

Control over water friction with 2D materials points to 'smart membranes'

The speed of water flow is a limiting factor in many membrane-based industrial processes, including desalination, molecular separation and osmotic power generation. Researchers have revealed a dramatic decrease in friction when water is passed through nanoscale capillaries made of graphene. In contrast, capillaries made from hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) - which has a similar surface topography and crystal structure as graphene - display high friction.
Earth ScienceEos

Evidence of Crevasses Transporting Heat Deep into Greenland Ice

Newly available optical technology has provided the first direct observations of crevasse traces in a borehole drilled in the Store Glacier, a fast-moving outlet glacier of the Greenland Ice Sheet. Hubbard et al. [2021] have recognized these traces as distinctive zones of steeply inclined layers with bubble-rich and bubble-free ice zones. These features are explained as crevasses that opened, filled with water, then refroze, sometimes occurring repeatedly in the same place. What is surprising is that these crevasse traces are observed up to 265 meters deep in the borehole, while increased ice temperatures suggest that water and the heat it carries are penetrating up to 400 meters, deeper than previously assumed. An implication of this discovery is that such deep crevasse traces can survive advection to the ice front and be an important determiner of patterns of ice calving and rifting.
Physicsarxiv.org

Identification of Magnetic Interactions and High-field Quantum Spin Liquid in $α$-RuCl$_3$

The frustrated magnet $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ constitutes a fascinating quantum material platform that harbors the intriguing Kitaev physics. However, a consensus on its intricate spin interactions and field-induced quantum phases has not been reached yet. Here we exploit multiple state-of-the-art many-body methods and determine the microscopic spin model that quantitatively explains major observations in $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$, including the zigzag order, double-peak specific heat, magnetic anisotropy, and the characteristic M-star dynamical spin structure, etc. According to our model simulations, the in-plane field drives the system into the polarized phase at about 7 T and a thermal fractionalization occurs at finite temperature, reconciling observations in different experiments. Under out-of-plane fields, the zigzag order is suppressed at 35 T, above which, and below a polarization field of 100 T level, there emerges a field-induced quantum spin liquid. The fractional entropy and algebraic low-temperature specific heat unveil the nature of a gapless spin liquid, which can be explored in high-field measurements on $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Two-dimensional magnetic materials to improve devices that store and transport information

(Nanowerk News) An international research team, with the participation of the Institute of Molecular Science of the University of Valencia (ICMol), has discovered how to control spin waves using light in an insulating material formed by magnetic layers. It is a step towards a new generation of devices that store and transport information in a highly efficient way and with very low consumption.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Photochemical reaction on graphene surfaces controlled by substrate-surface modification with polar self-assembled monolayers

The unique thinness of two-dimensional materials enables control over chemical phenomena at their surfaces by means of various gating techniques. For example, gating methods based on field-effect-transistor configurations have been achieved. Here, we report a molecular gating approach that employs a local electric field generated by a polar self-assembled monolayer formed on a supporting substrate. By performing Raman scattering spectroscopy analyses with a proper data correction procedure, we found that molecular gating is effective for controlling solid phase photochemical reactions of graphene with benzoyl peroxide. Molecular gating offers a simple method to control chemical reactions on the surfaces of two-dimensional materials because it requires neither the fabrication of a transistor structure nor the application of an external voltage.
ScienceEurekAlert

Achieving UV nonlinearity with a wide bandgap semiconductor waveguide

The field of ultrafast nonlinear photonics has now become the focus of numerous studies, as it enables a host of applications in advanced on-chip spectroscopy and information processing. The latter in particular requires a strongly intensity-dependent optical refractive index that can modulate optical pulses faster than even picosecond timescales and on sub-millimeter scales suitable for integrated photonics.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Water permeation pathways in laminated organic single-crystal devices

Water permeation pathways in electronic devices should be eliminated for the suppression of operational instabilities. We investigated possible pathways in field-effect transistors based on a laminated single crystal (SC) of an organic semiconductor, rubrene. Water-induced instabilities were found to be more obvious with a thicker rubrene SC. Furthermore, under our simulation conditions, molecular dynamics calculations of water diffusion on a rubrene SC showed that no water molecules penetrated the SC. These findings indicate that a space at the SC/substrate interface is a dominant pathway. The present study clearly shows the importance of conformality of SC lamination onto the underlying substrate.
Chemistrybioengineer.org

Novel compound reveals fundamental properties of smallest carbon nanotubes

Chemical rings of carbon and hydrogen atoms curve to form relatively stable structures capable of conducting electricity and more — but how do these curved systems change when new components are introduced? Researchers based in Japan found that, with just a few sub-atomic additions, the properties can pivot to vary system states and behaviors, as demonstrated through a new synthesized chemical compound.
Chemistrytechnologynetworks.com

Carbon Nanotube-Based Material Can Power Chemical Reactions by Scavenging Energy

MIT engineers have discovered a way to generate electricity using tiny carbon particles that can create an electric current simply by interacting with an organic solvent in which they’re floating. The particles are made from crushed carbon nanotubes (blue) coated with a Teflon-like polymer (green). Credit: Jose-Luis Olivares, MIT. Based on a figure courtesy of the researchers.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

New tailored 2D-materials by self organization and photopolymerisation

(Nanowerk News) An international research team led by members from the Technical University of Munich, the Deutsches Museum, the Linköping University has developed a method to manufacture two-dimensional polymers with the thickness of a single molecule. The polymers are formed on a surface by the action of light. The discovery paves the way to new ultrathin and functional materials (Nature Chemistry, "On-surface photopolymerization of two-dimensional polymers ordered on the mesoscale").
ChemistryNewswise

Laser-focused on Supercooled Water

Newswise — Drink in this factoid: water is the weirdest liquid of all. Most fluids have predictable and similar behaviors. But unlike other fluids, water is most dense as a liquid, not a solid. Aquatic life survives the winter because ice floats instead of sinking and expanding into one huge solid glacier. Water’s unique but strange properties help support life.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Researchers Propose Graphene Overcoats for HAMR HDD Platters

Heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology promises to enable hard drives with a 100TB capacity in about a decade from now. But HAMR requires all-new record heads with a transducer that heats up platters as well as new types of media. Researchers at the Cambridge Graphene Centre believe that in addition to new heads and platters makers of HDDs will also have to use new graphene-based overcoats to protect platters from damage and corrosion.
ChemistryElectronicsWeekly.com

Another step on the road to graphene mass production

Graphene can be grown on all sorts of substrates using chemical vapour deposition, but it is riddled with defects and cannot easily be removed for further processing. Growth it on liquid catalyst shows promise, as the liquid surface is naturally flat, and devoid of crystal structure that can encourage periodic defects in the graphene.