After what seems liked an excruciatingly long wait, we finally know what the Big N’s E3 2021 plans are. Resuming their traditional Tuesday morning slot, Nintendo announced that on June 15th at 9 am Pacific / 12 pm Eastern we’ll get to see a Nintendo Direct with “roughly 40 minutes of info”, focusing on games “mostly releasing in 2021”. A three-hour Nintendo Treehouse presentation will follow, presumably showcasing the games we see during the Direct (although a new game or two have been announced in the Treehouse segments over the years). All in all, the 15th is shaping up to be a busy day for Nintendo.