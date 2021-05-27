Cancel
Benton County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Benton, Morgan by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Morgan The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Benton County in central Missouri Morgan County in central Missouri * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 1032 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Versailles, Warsaw, Village of Four Seasons, Lincoln, Cole Camp, Stover, Laurie and Sunrise Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Route DD at Knobby Creek 6 miles northeast of Edwards, Route O near Laurie, Route V at Deer Creek near Hastain, Route WW at Archer Creek northeast of Lakeview Heights and Route BB at Gabriel Creek near Florence. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Morgan County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Morgan County in central Missouri * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 331 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smithton, or 11 miles east of Sedalia, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Syracuse... Florence HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Morgan County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTY At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Otterville, or 11 miles west of Tipton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse... Florence HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH