Letters to the Editor
I would like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to be a candidate for School Director for the Northern Bedford County School District. I chose to pursue a campaign for Northern Bedford County School Director for two main reasons: first, I have attended school board meetings to observe, learn, and inquire about the educational operations and business management as a taxpayer; and secondly, I have strong attributes that would serve as an asset to the community in general and the school board in particular.www.mcheraldonline.com