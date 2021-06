Parenting has never been an easy job. This Parenting Month, UNICEF USA highlights the importance of mental health support as parents carry an even heavier load than normal. After more than a year of the pandemic, parents and caregivers continue to struggle to keep children learning and their families functioning, often in the face of worsening poverty. Parents are forced to balance their responsibilities for child care and employment, with a disproportionate burden placed on women. “COVID-19 and its socio-economic consequences have piled new forms of stress onto parents and exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities and adversity within families,” says Paloma Escudero, UNICEF Director of Communications. The repercussions contribute to a devastating mental health crisis affecting families and young people.