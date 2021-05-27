Cancel
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Senior Center Undergoes Major Renovation During Pandemic

By Kevin Dauray
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, VA-St. Martin de Porres Senior Center on Taney Ave. has served Alexandria’s seniors for 45 years. During the pandemic, the site has been closed. This provided HomeAid Northern Virginia (HANV) with an opportunity to undertake a $44,000 upgrade of the facility. Yesterday, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, staff had the...

Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Alexandria, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Women’s Clinic Opens in West End of Alexandria

Elected officials from throughout the region gathered in Alexandria’s West End May 8 to celebrate the opening of two new Inova Health System community health clinics that will focus on women’s health and medical evaluations for sexual assault and human trafficking survivors. “We are honored to be able to expand...
Virginia Statealexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Among Areas with Highest Median Income in Virginia

According to a recent study by SmartAsset, residents in Alexandria are among the highest earners in Virginia. The analysis was completed as part of the company’s study on the places with the most purchasing power, and cost of living was factored into the calculations. In Virginia, the places with the...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Alexandria, VAWTOP

‘Slice’ of life after new CDC guidance: Alexandria pastry shop embraces optional mask wearing

Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated in Virginia, and one local business is embracing the change. Tucked away in the Bradlee Shopping Center in Alexandria, Tess York is usually behind the counter at her family’s shop, the Alexandria Pastry Shop. The shop has been serving up sweets to the community for nearly 33 years, and many of the bakers have been there just as long.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
tysonsreporter.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Alexandria, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

People at Work: Small Business Flourishes in Alexandria Despite Pandemic

Everyone loves a good success story, especially during the pandemic. Lori Alexander’s grand opening of her expanded Physical Therapy Zone on Saturday, May 8 offered an opportunity for just such a celebration. “We just knocked a hole in the wall and expanded into the suite next door.” This allowed her to socially distance her patients and to create more space for the one-on-one therapy offered.
newtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Inova opens new local health clinics

Inova Health System announced the opening of two new community clinics that aim to expand access to health care in Alexandria at a ribbon cutting event on Saturday. At the event, Inova unveiled the Inova Cares Clinic for Women and the Inova Ewing FACT Department. The women’s clinic will provide...
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Do Alexandria Residents Still Have to Wear Masks?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are fully vaccinated can largely stop wearing masks — and in the past two days, both the governor of Virginia and Alexandria officials have agreed. Saturday morning, Alexandria City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to bring the city in line...