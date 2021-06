Designing a new kitchen is an exciting process, but with the huge range of options out there, encompassing everything from cabinet styles to appliances, how are you supposed to narrow down what you want? A kitchen has to look good, but also to function well for the people who live in it; it has to be up to date, to work for modern life, but also have the capacity to last for a long time. But how do you decide what to settle on? It’s key to find a company you trust, preferably one that can do everything, from the initial sketches to the final installation. We've asked SieMatic, a brand with nearly a century of experience in this field, to talk us through the process.