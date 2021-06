With the lifting of capacity restrictions due to COVID, the Claysburg Area Public Library will begin holding in-house programs. The first program will be a craft class on June 7 at 6 p.m. Participants will be decorating flower pots. Interested parties need to bring a pot, acrylic paints and anything they want to use to create a beautiful pot. All ages are welcome. Call the library at (814) 239-2782 to register.