As a Republican Party Committee Member I am supporting Robin Patton for prothonotary. She is a true Republican who not only has been there for the Republican Party but has installed those values in the prothonotary’s office. As a fellow Blair County Republican Party Committee Member, a member of Blair County Republican Women and the Morrison Cove Blair County Republican Member Robin has joined other Blair County Republican Party Members to put forth the commitment to ensure that Blair County stays “Republican Strong.” Robin has served in the prothonotary office for twenty plus years and as your elected prothonotary for the last three years Robin has made improvements to the office at NO cost to the taxpayers of Blair County and understands the need for limited government. So join me in supporting a true Republican. Robin Patton for prothonotary.