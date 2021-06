If you are in need of a job, there may finally be one available for you. As businesses are back into full swing after the devasting COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have never been more desperate for workers. The availability of the COVID-19 vaccinations and the reopening of workplaces now allows more opportunities for Michiganders to be safe and successful in their job search. Wheather looking for a job in the field of your degree, retail, the restaurant industry or anything outside or inbetween, you may be surprised just how many options are now available.