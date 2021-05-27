Essentials for a Backyard Barbecue Spot
Summer barbecue season has arrived, and this season may be an especially active one. Many summer barbecues were called off in 2020 as the world continued to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the number of fully vaccinated adults rises across the United States and Canada, outdoor gatherings like backyard barbecues are much safer than they were a year ago. That bodes well for backyard barbecue enthusiasts who can't wait to cook their favorite foods over an open flame.