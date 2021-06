There's just something so romantic about a fire pit. Gathering around it with friends and family, drinking wine, toasting marshmallows, and cozying up with blankets. They add so much to a garden and yet are such an easy addition that can create an instant focal point to your decking or patio area. Plus, there are designs to suit all styles and sizes of outdoor space too, from tiny portable freestanding options, to gorgeous bespoke designs that can fit seamlessly into your current space. So be inspired to add this summer must have, with all these stylish deck ideas with fire pits.