CWD Webinar Presented
On May 18, 2021, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) presented a webinar concerning Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The Zoom presentation was moderated by Matt Ross of the National Deer Association. The panel consisted of Justin Vreeland, Southcentral PA Wildlife Supervisor from the PGC; Bryan Richards, Emerging Disease Coordinator from the USGS; Kip Adams, Chief Conservation Officer from the National Deer Association; and Andrea Korman, CWD Coordinator from the PGC.www.mcheraldonline.com