Signs Of Drought Stress And What To Do About It

“Bugs are not going to inherit the earth. They own it now. So we might as well make peace with the landlord.”. May’s weather has definitely been unpredictable. We had high temperatures and humidity a few weeks ago, cold and rain the next and then Memorial Day weekend – frost. I know I’m going to be “eating crow” the next time I see a couple of my fellow gardener friends as they both asked if I was sure that May 17 was the last expected frost date. Well, it was the last EXPECTD frost date, but it obviously was not the last date for 2021. If you just planted your tender annuals and newly planted tomatoes, peppers, and other warm weather crops, I hope you were able to protect them from the frost. I had planted my peppers and tomatoes and number of tender annuals the weekend before, so mine needed to be protected. Luckily, my husband and in-laws were able to get them covered and bring in most of my container plants.