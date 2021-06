The CORE Bar is an excellent snack option for those looking to get a quick nutrition kick on the go, as well as for consumers who are conscious of their intake. The Dark Chocolate Cherry CORE Bar combines enticing flavors with an amazingly soft texture which is the result of a combination of oats, cashews, and dates. Most importantly, the products boast a high nutrition value, with an emphasis on real, organic ingredients. Each treat is packed with five grams of protein and six grams of fiber. Moreover, the recipe does not include any added sugars. The CORE Bar is also rich in probiotics and, as such, they need to be refrigerated when possible. Each bar contains 1 Billion CFU.