In a time to remember, the communities of Cadott, Cornell and Holcombe, will host ceremonies May 31, to honor those who gave their lives in service of their country. For Cadott, services begin at 10 a.m., at the Brooklawn Cemetery, and afterward, a service at 11 a.m. at the Bohemian National Cemetery. Parking for the Bohemian Cemetery will be at the Crescent Landscaping area.