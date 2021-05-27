Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Perseverance will endure with support from community

centralwinews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt was an emotional day for those gathered at Lake Holcombe School and watching at home, as the Class of 2021 stepped into the future. For some, it seemed that day would never come, while others couldn’t believe how fast high school graduation came knocking. One thing that didn’t come...

www.centralwinews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valedictorian#Chippewa Valley Electric#Lake Holcombe Lions Club#Sheldon Ambulance Service#American Red Cross#Academic Excellence#Jump River Electric#Lake Holcombe Sanitation#U S Bowling Congress#Flambeau Bassmasters#Ladysmith Federal#Alignnone#Lake Holcombe School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Norristown, PANorristown Times Herald

NAACP Norristown branch reaches out for community support

NORRISTOWN — The Greater Norristown NAACP will host its 12th annual Future Leader celebration on June 22, 2021 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1312 Willow Street, Norristown at 6 p.m.. The event will be aired via Facebook Live on the Norristown NAACP website as well. This event was established in...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Community comes together to support graduate students

In 1967, several students came together and saw the need for a governing student body solely dedicated to Graduate Students at the University of Nevada Reno, and thus the Graduate Student Association (GSA) was formed. It is an honor to work with an organization that focuses on supporting graduate students in completing their goal of higher education, as many resources tend to focus on undergraduate students. Having been a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno myself, I know firsthand that having a network of support and resources is vital to graduate student success. The Graduate Student Association provides the opportunity for students to connect with other graduate students, through events such as socials, tailgates, and workshops. Not only do we provide resources that promote retention, but we also host socials which allow graduate students to make lifelong friends and colleagues. Spring is an especially exciting time for the organization, as we recently awarded more than $65,000.00 through our annual Spring Awards and Research Grant Programs to graduate students in various disciplines across campus. This funding helps students enrolled in master’s and doctoral Programs conduct research across campus. By giving graduate students another avenue to fund their education, this funding also increases program retention. In addition to socials and funding, the GSA also provides free printing to graduate students in our office, a computer loan program, and much more. “I personally believe that between the socials and funding available to graduate students, the GSA is a crucial part to the success of graduate students and the University as a whole” said 2020-2021 Graduate Student Association President, Will Carrasco.
Attica, INNewsbug.info

Community foundations support area summer park programs

The Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain community foundations have recently awarded $6,000 in grants to support Fountain County summer park programs, according to information from the foundations. The Attica Summer Park Program received $1,000 from the Attica Community Foundation. Southeast Fountain Community Foundation provided $2,000 to the Veedersburg Summer Park...
South Kingstown, RIricentral.com

Community members supporting Savastano amid mailer drama

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The school committee met in executive session for two hours on Tuesday night to discuss a potential administrative leave while the town council continues to investigate how the names and addresses of children came to appear on a political mailer earlier this year. In April, numerous community...
Lewisburg, PADaily Item

Evangelical Community Hospital schedules July support groups

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of July. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person support groups. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend support groups.
SocietyCourier News

Lifestyles: Statewide fund established to support LGBTQ Community

A new statewide fund will support organizations working to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ Arkansans. The initiative is launching with philanthropic support from the Alice L. Walton Foundation and from Olivia and Tom Walton through the Walton Family Foundation. Organizations offering legal, health, education and advocacy services, along with other high-demand needs will be eligible for grants. Arkansas Community Foundation will oversee the fund with support from a grant selection committee.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Community Supports Woods Hole Partnership Education Program

The Woods Hole Partnership Education Program, now in its 13th summer, got off to a good start earlier this month thanks to continued support from participating Woods Hole organizations and private donations. Local donors include Lawrence-Lynch Corporation, a Falmouth construction firm that renewed its support of this year’s program with...
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Community support funds flowers for downtown Dunkirk

Hanging flower baskets returned to brighten Dunkirk’s downtown for the seventh consecutive year, just in time for Memorial Day. Community enthusiasm and financial support for this civic beautification effort of Revitalize Dunkirk Inc., have increased steadily since the project’s inception. Begun in 2015 with a grant from the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, the flowers are now funded entirely through donations from individuals, families, businesses, clubs, churches and other organizations.
Owosso, MIArgus Press

Owosso school officials acknowledge community support

We are so very proud to write to you today to say, thank you. The Owosso softball team winning our school’s first-ever Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship is a tremendous accomplishment. While we join the thousands of people celebrating the girls and their coaches, we also want to...
Family Relationshipschoose901.com

West Tennessee Family Solutions: Community Support Coordinator

The Community Support Coordinator works under the supervision of the Program Director. The Community Support Coordinator provides overall leadership to the residential department, which includes community homes in which individuals supported by WTFS live and the staff related to those programs. The Community Support Coordinator is responsible for maintaining program compliance with all funding sources and agency requirements. The Community Support Coordinator is responsible for adhering to all regulatory requirements, such as but not limited to WTFS Policy and Procedures, DIDD Provider Manual, Licensure, etc. The Community Support Coordinator has a responsibility to maintain cooperative relations with external parties, maintain quality service delivery and an exceptional work force. The Community Support Coordinator is held to a high standard of conduct and professionalism and must represent the agency with the highest level of integrity and positive image.
Monroe County, NYmonroecopost.com

Letter: Community supports annual Poppy campaign

Thank you all so much for supporting the various American Legion Auxiliary units throughout Monroe County by donating to the annual Memorial Poppy campaign throughout the month of May. Our poppies are offered as a way to remember those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard our rights and freedoms, as...
Saunders County, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Community Response program provides support for families

WAHOO – When Saunders County Youth Services received a $50,000 grant from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, they were able to break down barriers to help families with issues that aren’t normally covered by other avenues of support. Between pest removal, transportation and other living expenses, Youth Services Program...
Politicsgi-media.co.uk

Locals behind Chelmsford Community Garden call for community support

Local residents behind the development of the Chelmsford Community Garden are encouraging local residents, groups, and schools to offer their support with the project. The community garden was first opened in 2006 by the Chelmsford Avenue Neighbourhood Watch and was looked after ‘almost single-handedly’ by local residents Trevor and Carol Harrison until last year.
Educationmaryvilleforum.com

Community members speak about school spirit, support

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education heard from community members who advocated for the district and community to work together to provide a quality education for all students during its meeting Monday night in the school library. Two women spoke at the meeting: community member...
Scituate, MAWicked Local

Community gathers at Untold Brewing to support Scituate PRIDE

Scituate PRIDE kicked off Pride Month at Untold Brewing earlier this month after inclement weather forced the organization to move the event from Cole Parkway to indoors. “We were happy to help our friends at Scituate PRIDE pivot their Friday night kickoff and flag pickup to our brewery on Saturday, which happened to coincide with the release of a special edition of ‘I Was Promised Unicorns,’ a hazy IPA adorned with the Scituate PRIDE logo,” said Untold Vice President Mike Dyer.
Tomah, WInews8000.com

Tomah community shows support with pinwheels for Payton

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – Payton Pierce, a 16-year old girl from Tomah, is well-loved around the Tomah community. “Payton is one of those people who is always there for anyone who needs her. She’s one of those people who you can’t be around without smiling,” said Payton’s friend, Peyton Foster.
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Greater Lowell Community Foundation supports women in philanthropy

LOWELL — Recognizing the important role women play in local philanthropy, the Greater Lowell Community Foundation manages a number of independent funds established by women who pool their resources to support their communities. Understanding there are a variety of ways women’s groups go about awarding grants to local nonprofits, GLCF...
Franklin Square, NYtheislandnow.com

Ra thanks community for generous support of food drive

State Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) is pleased to announce that his annual Breakfast Food Drive was a success. Ra and his partners from Hillside Public Library, Notre Dame School, New Hyde Park Road School and St. Anne’s School collected over 800 pounds of food. The donations support the mission...