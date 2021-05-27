Perseverance will endure with support from community

In 1967, several students came together and saw the need for a governing student body solely dedicated to Graduate Students at the University of Nevada Reno, and thus the Graduate Student Association (GSA) was formed. It is an honor to work with an organization that focuses on supporting graduate students in completing their goal of higher education, as many resources tend to focus on undergraduate students. Having been a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno myself, I know firsthand that having a network of support and resources is vital to graduate student success. The Graduate Student Association provides the opportunity for students to connect with other graduate students, through events such as socials, tailgates, and workshops. Not only do we provide resources that promote retention, but we also host socials which allow graduate students to make lifelong friends and colleagues. Spring is an especially exciting time for the organization, as we recently awarded more than $65,000.00 through our annual Spring Awards and Research Grant Programs to graduate students in various disciplines across campus. This funding helps students enrolled in master’s and doctoral Programs conduct research across campus. By giving graduate students another avenue to fund their education, this funding also increases program retention. In addition to socials and funding, the GSA also provides free printing to graduate students in our office, a computer loan program, and much more. “I personally believe that between the socials and funding available to graduate students, the GSA is a crucial part to the success of graduate students and the University as a whole” said 2020-2021 Graduate Student Association President, Will Carrasco.