"Now is the time to normalize the behaviors we should have been doing all along..." Chances are, at this time last year, you were going above and beyond in the hopes of keeping yourself and your loved ones from contracting Covid-19. You were washing your hands for 20 seconds and sanitizing them to the point of dry, scaly skin. You were wearing masks, sometimes two, and staying six feet away from people. And you likely were vigorously cleaning shared surfaces in your home, opening doors with a napkin, as well as spraying and wiping down packages shipped to you. Information about the virus was still new, so it was better safe than sorry.