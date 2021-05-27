Worth
Hello. If you read my last article you may be wondering things like “Why on earth did she submit the Declaration of Independence? That was quite boring. Has she gone off the deep end? What does that have to do with anything?” My apologies if you hated it. The thing is, when I read it, it resonates deep within. As a word nerd and reading enthusiast, I’d say that its one of the best written pieces I’ve ever read. Unfortunately, much like the Bible, no one ever bothers to read it. This is a shame and here’s why: both of these things tell you that you have worth.www.mcheraldonline.com