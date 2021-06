MEDINA — If you’re unaware of what the Medina Mustangs’ varsity boys athletics program has accomplished this year, it’s about time you take notice. Coming off a Section VI soccer title in the fall, a sectional basketball championship in the winter and a sectional title in football early this spring, the Medina boys have already put together a campaign for the ages. But what the Mustang boys are doing on the baseball field with summer fast approaching has been perhaps the most impressive feat to date.