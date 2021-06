Someone defined a weed as any plant that’s growing in the wrong spot. I think most would agree it’s also any plant that is generally hated. Yet there are some who sing the praises of such as the lowly dandelion, an introduced plant originally intended as a consumable and a boon to the first bees of spring. And a few years ago I read an article advocating for letting the detestable creeping charlie take over your lawn so as to obviate the need to mow and enjoying its spring flush of purple blooms. (I wonder whether the writer ever had to contend with creeping charlie also taking over the rest of the garden.) Garlic mustard is another plant that’s not unattractive, but spreads too aggressively for my taste.