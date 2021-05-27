Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

6 tips to improve your workday wellness

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne third of our lives is spent at work. So, why not give yourself an overall health boost by improving your workday wellness? Here are some tips:. For those that spend most of their workdays in one position, know that this can often lead to pain in your neck or back, as well as a lack of good blood flow to your entire body. When you have the time throughout the day, try to move from your position. Stretch out your arms and legs and, if possible, take a short walk to stimulate blood flow. This can also give your body a nice boost of energy, which is helpful when you’re feeling especially tired or sluggish. Here are some stretches to try.

hudsonvalley.news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Wellness#Cdc#Exercise#Mental Health#Healthy Eating#Work Time#Lunch Time#Blood Work#Cdc#Workday Wellness#Workplace Creativity#Mindful Eating#Digestion#Strong Work Relationships#Lunch Room#Breaks#Blood Flow#Walking Meetings#Germs#Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

How Scheduling 30 Minutes Of Daily Fun Can Improve Your Well-Being

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Although fun has various contextual definitions, the act of fun is only truly defined by the person experiencing it. Each one of us has the power to elicit more fun in our lives—sometimes we just require the right nudge.
Yogaocmomblog.com

Five ways to improve your meditation

Meditation is something anyone can try, enjoying the benefits it can bring. While in its essence it is not a complicated practice to understand or carry out, it can be tricky to maintain that focus of attention and beginners often find their minds begin to wander. That is to be expected and it is important to be kind to yourself, recognize and accept your focus was momentarily lost and continue with the practice.
Weight Lossbasinlife.com

3 Tips to Help You Jumpstart Your Summer Health and Wellness Goals

With summer right around the corner, this is a great time to get started on your health and wellness goals like moving more and losing weight. Just take it from Rose Kis. Like so many of us, Rose felt stuck in her weight loss efforts and found lots of places to place blame. “I gave up and resorted to being a failure,” says Rose. That is, until it was time to prepare for her daughter’s wedding. That final attempt at weight loss was the first step in Rose’s life-changing journey.
Yogawomanaroundtown.com

5 Wellness Trends to Add to Your Routine 2021

Wellness is an individual pursuit; we have responsibilities, our own choices, behaviors, and lifestyles. But wellness is also influenced majorly by the physical, social, and cultural environment we live in. Wellness is defined as, “the active pursuit of activities, choices, and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health” by The Global Wellness Institute.
FitnessDelaware County Daily Times

3 exercise tips to better your mental and physical well-being

(BPT) - Physical and mental wellness are equally important and often intertwined, given many people take part in activities that simultaneously enhance both categories of health. However, the everyday demands of life paired with challenges during the pandemic have caused people to de-prioritize their physical and mental well-being. "There is...
WorkoutsBonner County Daily Bee

Lighten your load by improving your diet, fitness

How is your load? I’m talking about your health and what you are carrying around every day … yourself. No wonder we have an obesity epidemic. Food is everywhere beaming from roadsides, advertised on television, screaming in bright colors from grocery store shelves, glowing in vending machines at our favorite places and we can’t get away from it. The road to an obesity epidemic. Today, everyone seems to be sitting at their desk, sitting at their children’s ball games, standing in line, sitting on their couch, waiting, waiting, waiting.
Los Altos, CAlosaltosonline.com

Wellness tips help deal with return-to-work anxiety

As we continue to progress through the pandemic, and California prepares to reopen June 15, many employees will be returning to the office in the summer or fall. While these are positive changes as we work toward finding our new normal, for many, they are prompting stress, anxiety, fear and uncertainty.
HealthRomesentinel.com

Navigating your way to wellbeing: Tips from Excellus BCBS

“Every day is a good day to make a resolution to practice self-care” is a message that Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Wellbeing Engagement Consultant Patricia Salzer, RD, believes in whole heartedly. After a year that presented unique challenges to each of us as we moved through our wellness journey, renewing our...
WorkoutsRunnersWorld

17 Stretches to Improve Your Mobility

If you don’t give flexibility and mobility exercises much attention in your usual training (we get it, you want to spend more time running), hear us out: Though it may not sound exciting, flexibility is key to feeling mobile, agile, and strong in our bodies, and for preventing injuries as well.
Small BusinessArkansas Business

6 Wellness Tips for Improving Employee and Company Health

For many Arkansas entrepreneurs, getting your small business off the ground is a grind. Your laser focus on the health of your company is good for growth but might cause you to overlook the health of your employees (and yourself). What is wellness?. Increasingly, people are interested in wellness. It...
BetchesLoveThis.com

3 Tips on Improving what Your Healthcare Office Offers

In taking a moment to look at what your healthcare office has to offer, is there anything you would change about it?. Given patients tend to have choices for a variety of medical needs, be sure you stand out for all the right reasons. So, where might some improvements on...
YogaThrive Global

Do You Outsource Your Well-Being?

Most of us have been conditioned to look outside of ourselves for just about everything. Especially our own health care. Reaching out for support and being ok with asking for help is a crucial part of creating well-being. But it’s also important that we don’t forget to reach in. Most...
Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Home care tips for improving memory for seniors

1 in 9 adults in the U.S. over the age of 45 reports memory issues. For seniors with memory issues, receiving care while remaining in their home can further enhance their quality of life. This is true for those with minor memory problems that result from age or for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia or other forms of memory loss. A familiar environment can reduce confusion and improve mental engagement, and being surrounded by beloved objects and memory cues can foster a sense of connection and peace.
HealthWKBW-TV

Wellness Wednesday – Refocusing your energy

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says people can only understand from their level of perception. That is their past or current knowledge or experience. If any one of these are limited, that means they will be tackling your situation from a limited perspective. Dr. Nicole says it’s almost like someone is standing behind a fence trying to tell you what is going on in your own backyard. She says they can only comment on what they can view, and if they are not getting the full view, they will think they have all the facts, but they really don’t. Dr. Nicole says there is an African proverb that says stop expecting to be understood by people who have very little understanding of themselves and that is very true. Humans by nature, she says, are very hypocritical; we think we have the perfect solutions for problems we aren’t even in.
Healthprimewomen.com

Improve Your Focus at any Age

The brain has a lifelong ability to improve. It’s time to reject the notion that it is “normal” for brain performance to decline with age. Did you know that there are things you can do each day to increase or maintain your brain health and improve your focus? Over the past 3 decades, research has established that the brain is the most adaptable and flexible organ – across the entire lifespan – thanks to neuroplasticity.
FitnessKTVZ

Tired? Improve sleep by exercising, using these expert-backed tips

It was hard to get enough sleep before the coronavirus pandemic. Sleep problems actually “constitute a global epidemic that threatens health and quality of life for up to 45% of the world’s population,” according to the World Sleep Society, a non-profit organization of sleep professionals dedicated to advancing “sleep health worldwide.”
Public HealthThrive Global

Maintain wellness during Covid19 – Listen to the tips given by Brian C Jensen

It has been more than a year that the world is still fighting a grim battle against the Covid19 pandemic, and the virus seems to dodge our efforts to beat it through mass vaccination of the population. However, now it is clear that the fight will go on for some more time as new mutations of the coronavirus pose new threats. Therefore, we must have a relook at the strategies that can help to keep us healthy and help maintain our wellness and wellbeing, feels Brian C Jensen.