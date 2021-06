BRUNSWICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Brunswick Main Street (BMS) is thrilled to announce it has been awarded $892.38 from the C&O Canal Endowment Fund for Frederick County and The Community Foundation of Frederick County. The fund was created “to support projects and activities relating to the preservation and heritage of The C&O Canal National Historical Park, with preference given to those portions of the Canal located in Frederick County.”