Felce alive, thanks to efforts of first responders
Kyle Felce and his wife, Lori, center, shared their thanks for the emergency responders who helped save Kyle’s life in March, as part of a patient save celebration May 20. Those recognized, left to right, are DeWayne Hanson, Chippewa Falls paramedic; Christie Naberhaus, Cadott Community Ambulance; Kyle; Lori; Brittany Walters, Cadott Community Ambulance; Rick Sommerfeld, Cadott Community Ambulance; and Tim Walters, Chippewa County dispatcher. Not pictured, is Joel Sternitzky, Chippewa Falls paramedic. Photo by Julia Wolf.www.centralwinews.com