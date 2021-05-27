Cancel
10 Years Ago

By NATALIE GORSUCH
The Martinsburg Municipal Authority has settled a dispute with a well-drilling company. The terms of the agreement state that Moody and Associates of Meadville will be paid a total of $497,000 for all the company’s work in drilling, developing, testing and installing equipment for two wells drilled on Hoover Drive. The agreement ends a dispute that began last fall when authority members discovered that the costs involved in the drilling had gone beyond the authority’s plans.

