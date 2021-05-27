Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Northwestern and Critical Race Theory

unwsp.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Northwestern – St. Paul (UNWSP) does not endorse Critical Race Theory (CRT). UNWSP exists to provide Christ-centered higher education equipping students to grow intellectually and spiritually, to serve effectively in their professions, and to give God-honoring leadership in the home, church, community, and world. The university’s goal is to prepare students with a firm biblical foundation so that when their faith is challenged, they will be able to give a strong defense. To accomplish this, students are exposed to a variety of philosophies and theories, including CRT, so that they learn to discern between truth and error. However, exposure does not equate to endorsement.

unwsp.edu
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Critical Theory#University Education#Higher Education#Community Education#Crt#Ephesians#Biblical Foundation#Faith#Faculty#Students#Debate Views#Truth#God Honoring Leadership#Endorsement#Church#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Humans of St. Thomas: Abenezer Ayana ’21

Originally from Ethiopia, Abenezer Ayana ’21 is leaving his mark at St. Thomas by applying his computer science background and taking advantage of the resources that surround him as a curious and driven entrepreneur. Looking to make big change in the U.S. and in Ethiopia, Ayana has worked toward pitching three ideas in Schulze School of Entrepreneurship competitions: OmniPresent, BraillEazy and Fendesha, taking home two winning submissions to further polish.
Saint Paul, MNmprnews.org

U Regent, Hmong community leader Kao Ly Ilean Her dies at 52

Kao Ly Ilean Her, a pioneering leader in Minnesota's Hmong community and the first Hmong person to serve on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, died Thursday. She was 52. Her, who was elected to the regents in 2019, served for 15 years as the executive director of the...
Saint Paul, MNDuluth News Tribune

Local View: Charities' pull-tab proceeds under attack in St. Paul

Minnesota’s charities, bars, and restaurants are under attack. Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, is leading a charge at the state Capitol this session to eliminate electronic pull tabs and the essential funding their sales provide to our state’s local charities, bars, and restaurants. Local veterans’ groups and youth sports now rely on proceeds from electronic pull tabs (or e-tabs) and linked bingo to fulfill their missions.
Saint Paul, MNfox9.com

University of Minnesota Regent Kao Ly Ilean Her passes away

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The first Hmong person elected by the Minnesota Legislature to serve a six-year term as a regent for the University of Minnesota has passed away, according to university officials. Kao Ly Ilean Her passed away on Thursday in St. Paul. She was 52 years...
Saint Paul, MNfinance-commerce.com

Panel confronts deep-rooted housing inequity in Twin Cities

Work is ongoing to dismantle lingering effects of decades-old redlining policies, but business and housing leaders say additional individual accountability is needed to further mitigate affordable housing disparities. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota,...