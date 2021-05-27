Northwestern and Critical Race Theory

University of Northwestern – St. Paul (UNWSP) does not endorse Critical Race Theory (CRT). UNWSP exists to provide Christ-centered higher education equipping students to grow intellectually and spiritually, to serve effectively in their professions, and to give God-honoring leadership in the home, church, community, and world. The university’s goal is to prepare students with a firm biblical foundation so that when their faith is challenged, they will be able to give a strong defense. To accomplish this, students are exposed to a variety of philosophies and theories, including CRT, so that they learn to discern between truth and error. However, exposure does not equate to endorsement.