Decuplets — seven boys and three girls — born to a couple in South Africa are “fighting for their lives” at an undisclosed hospital in Pretoria, according to reports. An aunt, who did not wish to be identified, told the local outlet Times Live: “The babies were born and are still in incubators fighting for their lives. They came at 29 weeks; the mother is still weak. And as a black family we want to protect them. This is a sensitive issue.”The fascination with the family began after Pretoria News first reported that a 37-year-old woman, identified as Gosiame...