Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to Keep Your Garden Safe When a Summer Heat Wave Hits

By NATALIE GORSUCH
mcheraldonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is a season to relax and enjoy the warm weather. Basking in the summer sun is a great way to relax, but only when the temperatures are safe. Summer heat waves can compromise the health of human beings as well as their pets. Gardening enthusiasts also may need to go the extra mile to keep their plants and gardens from wilting under harsh summer sun.

www.mcheraldonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Yates Gardening#Summer Heat Waves#Extreme Heat Stress#Harsh Summer Sun#Heat Scald#Hits#Hand Watering#Gardening Enthusiasts#Leaves#Gardeners#Light Colored Mulch#Succulents#Roots#Grass Clippings#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
GardeningThe Independent

When is it safe to plant out tender veg?

It’s just about time to plant out tender veg safely – or is it?. The rise and fall of temperatures this spring – April started off warm and dry, but ended up being the frostiest April in 60 years – has left some gardeners in a quandary about when to plant out their tender edibles, including courgettes, tomatoes and chillies.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
EnvironmentFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

How to keep your home — and what’s inside it — safe during a storm

With a hurricane bearing down, there’s no question you’ll want to keep you and your family safe, not to mention your house – and what’s inside it. Here is how you can do that. Openings: If your house doesn’t have shutters or impact resistant windows, cover them with plywood. Garage...
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
Gardeningstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Rural Ramblings: The wild geranium can spit seed pods up to 30 feet

The wild geranium (Geranium maculatum) is sometimes called old maid’s nightcap, alum root, or cranesbill. It is a common springtime woodland flower in our area. This protected perennial can often be seen growing along the edges of our rural roads and in woodland areas. A unique aspect of this native...
GardeningWashington Post

The gardener’s guide to elephant ear

One in an occasional series of guides on growing popular plants. Other guides include azalea, redbud, Lenten rose and peony. The elephant ear in its different forms is instantly recognizable for its cluster of oversized arrow-shaped leaves, some reaching five feet or more in length. It is the consummate tropical plant, not just in its origins, but in its capacity (alongside ornamental bananas, caladiums, angel’s trumpets and cannas) to turn any balcony, deck or patio into a tropically themed garden throughout summer and into fall.
Tri-cities, WA610KONA

Keeping Outdoor Pets Safe in the Heat

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – With temperatures set to rise to the 90’s or even triple digits this coming week, Rebecca Howard with the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter shares some tips on how to keep your outdoor animals from overheating. “You always want to have shelter for the animal, especially with the hot...
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsmagazine.com

Growing Plants for Growing Demands

While families stayed at home and indoors more than ever this past year, it’s no wonder that demand for gardening supplies and house plants exploded in 2020 and the trend continues to blossom through this year. According to Bonnie Plants CEO Mike Sutterer, more than 21 million people picked up gardening in response to the pandemic. A majority of these novice gardeners were males under the age of 35.
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

How to Care for Your Citrus Tree

San Diego’s climate is ripe for the picking when it comes to growing citrus trees. No matter your palate preference—limes, lemons, oranges, grapefruits—these sun-loving trees all require the same kind of care. That’s according to David Archer, owner of Bonita Creek Nursery, who filled out our tip sheet on how to care for your citrus tree.
EnvironmentOrlando Sentinel

Hurricane season 2021: How do you keep your pets safe?

To keep your pet safe in a hurricane, you have the following options: keep the animal inside if you stay home; bring it along if you evacuate; leave it with someone trustworthy or board it at a reputable kennel. If you plan to stay at a pet-friendly shelter, make sure...