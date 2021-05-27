Patek Philippe Drops Two White Gold Aquanaut Chronographs In Navy Blue and Army Green
The Aquanaut is making its way through the ranks. The Aquanaut’s design is a derivative of the Nautilus, and it always stood in its shadow, but the times they are a-changing. There are no less than 17 models in Patek Philippe’s sporty-chic Aquanaut collection nowadays. And if that doesn’t count for something, there are complications like the Travel Time and Chronograph models to add gravitas to the collection. Today Patek Philippe drops two white gold Aquanaut Chronographs in navy blue and army green gradient dials to further strengthen the ranks. The ambitious Aquanaut is on the rise.www.fratellowatches.com