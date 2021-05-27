Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gold

Patek Philippe Drops Two White Gold Aquanaut Chronographs In Navy Blue and Army Green

By Lex Stolk
Fratello Watches
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aquanaut is making its way through the ranks. The Aquanaut’s design is a derivative of the Nautilus, and it always stood in its shadow, but the times they are a-changing. There are no less than 17 models in Patek Philippe’s sporty-chic Aquanaut collection nowadays. And if that doesn’t count for something, there are complications like the Travel Time and Chronograph models to add gravitas to the collection. Today Patek Philippe drops two white gold Aquanaut Chronographs in navy blue and army green gradient dials to further strengthen the ranks. The ambitious Aquanaut is on the rise.

www.fratellowatches.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Gold#Army Green#Gold Prices#Logo Design#Brand Design#Navy Blue#The Travel Time#Nautilus Chronograph#Aquanaut Chronograph#Today Patek Philippe#Collection#Composite Strap#Chrono24#Gray Market Prices#Models#C Shaped Weights#Gravitas#Ref#Aquanauts#Complications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Gold
Related
Beauty & Fashionseyboldjewelry.com

Patek Philippe Just Dropped 7 New Takes on Its Sporty Aquanaut Watch

The lineup includes the first white gold Aquanaut chronograph. Following up on the April drop of four new Nautilus watches, Patek Philippe is giving collectors what they want again by introducing a new generation of its sporty Aquanaut, its second hottest model, with seven new references. They include the first white-gold chronograph, an Aquanaut Luce Travel Time with a new dual-time movement for ladies, and three new stainless-steel Aquanaut Luce models with new colors and larger case sizes—up from 35.6 to 38.8 mm.
Lifestylecollectability.com

PATEK PHILIPPE MINUTE REPEATING CHRONOGRAPH POCKET WATCH

Recently overhauled, this minute repeating chronograph has been restored to its original mechanical beauty. The tone from its gongs is clear and loud as expected for the 19 lignes movement striking within a rose gold case. The dial and movement are signed Tiffany & Co and the case, dial and movement are all confirmed by Patek Philippe on the Extract from the Archives. The rarely seen radial Arabic dial in white enamel makes for a strikingly beautiful aesthetic within a massive and heavy 55 mm pomme and gouge style case. A rare combination of rose gold, hunting case and the minute repeating chronograph make this watch incredible value for someone looking for an example of the highest level of complicated watchmaking from 140 years ago.
Apparelsneakernews.com

New Balance Presents The TDS 574 In New White And Navy Colorways

New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio is — without question — one of the most exciting initiatives to come from the brand in years. And before they present another wild creation, the sub-imprint is bringing back their recently released TDS 574 in both a white and navy colorway. If you’re familiar...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Diamond Print Dress In Navy & White

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Square Neck Jumpsuit In Blue (L) Lovely jumpsuit. Very wide legged and nice weight of material so it's pleasingly swishy. Paisie Ribbed Jumper In Dark Green (L/XL) Wonderfully soft and beautiful. Paisie Ribbed Jumper...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

Patek Philippe Is Pushing a New Model to Center Stage

Welcome to Always On Time, where we're always there when you call with the most interesting new watches in the world. The watch: a smorgasbord of new Patek Philippe Aquanauts. The single best thing about this watch: there are seven of them!. The backstory: Patek Philippe’s sportier lines—the Nautilus and...
Apparelcollectability.com

PATEK PHILIPPE WHITE GOLD ELLIPSE REF. 5028G

Based on rising market prices, it is no surprise that the secret is now out on the Patek Philippe Ellipse. It’s not quite Ellipse-mania (yet) but collectors are identifying and pursuing the most desirable pieces from Ellipse’s long history. One modern Ellipse stands out as a bit of an enigma and a wrist-pleaser of the highest order: the ref. 5028G. Produced from 1997-2003, it was made in less than 500 examples and only made in white gold. Like its Calatrava cousin, the ref. 5000G, the watch features an automatic caliber 240Q and eccentric sub-seconds at 4 o’clock. Alongside, the ref. 5738 and the ref. 3605, the ref. 5028G is one one the largest Ellipse references ever to be made. This particular example features an attractive, custom Patek Philippe strap with white stitching that perfectly matches the combination of colors seen on the dial. It also features exceptional provenance that the seller would like to keep confidential. Only the buyer of this watch will be given documentation which identifies the prior owner — and will also be sworn to secrecy …
Beauty & FashionHODINKEE

Pre-Owned Picks A Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711/1A, An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph, And An IWC Portugieser Chronograph Rattrapante

Interested in selling a pre-owned watch? Get your quote. Want to sell your vintage watch through the HODINKEE Shop? Click here. More so than any other category in the watch world, pre-owned is the broadest, offering the most variety in price, brand – you name it. As we enter the fifth month of HODINKEE Pre-Owned, our goal remains simple: list watches that the team here at the 'dink wants to buy, or would buy if given the opportunity.
Lifestylecollectability.com

Patek Philippe YELLOW GOLD CALATRAVA, REF. 3893J

Launched in 1980, the ref. 3893J is a simple, time-only watch with a sub-seconds powered by the caliber 215. This example has a rare, sector-dial variant directly inspired by dials from the 1930s, complete with an engine-turned decoration. Crisp, ultra-thin and elegant, this 33 mm watch features a case made by Atelier Réunis for Patek Philippe.
Beauty & Fashioncollectability.com

PATEK PHILIPPE STEEL ART DECO POCKET WATCH, REF 609A

In the history of 20th century dial making, it is arguable that sector dials are the most aesthetically pleasing and elegantly balanced dials of the era. This Stern Frères dial is perhaps one of the most beautiful and elegant dials we have ever seen. Note the silvered sector ring, boxed numerals 9-12-3, outside railroad track, and the elegant sub-seconds dial. Never seen before and fully confirmed as original within the Stern Frères records for Patek Philippe, this astonishing watch is fresh-to-market and in fully original condition.
Lifestylewatchtime.com

Zenith Matches Green Dial with Retro Style in New Chronomaster Revival “Safari”

It’s 2021, and if we have learned anything from the first half of the year, it’s that watch brands are feeling a little green. The latest Swiss watchmaker to ease into the growing trend of verdant colorways is Zenith, which recently introduced the Chronomaster Revival “Safari,” a green-tinted variation on the vintage-flavored Zenith A384 Revival model introduced in 2019.
Beauty & Fashionprofessionalwatches.com

A gripping story about a Patek Philippe 5711 and a teenage conman

The Australian-based watch publication Time + Tide ran one of the most interesting wristwatch stories I’ve read this year. The story took place in Singapore and involved an experienced secondary watch dealer and a clever 17-year old student. With the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 freshly discontinued — and with the...
Beauty & Fashionablogtowatch.com

Zodiac Debuts Super Sea Wolf 53 Neon And Super Sea Wolf GMT Neon Watches

Color has a truly transformative impact on design. What might feel flat and uninteresting in one hue can become complex and dynamic in another, and few modern watch lines have as much range to demonstrate the impact of color on a form as the Zodiac Super Sea Wolf series. Through color, this skin diver line has been interpreted as everything from a faithful recreation of ‘60s sports watches to a soft and verdant canvas for tropical escapism, and for its latest entries the brand gives this cornerstone series a decidedly bright and futuristic spin. The new Zodiac Super Sea Wolf 53 Neon and Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT Neon both bring an ultramodern new feel to this midcentury design, with a stark color pairing that’s sure to stand out on the wrist.
LifestyleMonochrome Watches

The Mido Ocean Star 200 Red Bull Cliff Diving Limited Edition

Since 2019, Mido has partnered with one of the most impressive and risky aquatic sport you can imagine, freediving. Under the name Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, established in 2009, is an annual international series of cliff diving events reunited some of the very best freediving competitors. Leaping from heights of up to 27 m, these exceptional athletes execute masterful movements while confronting gravity head-on. This year, to mark the resumption of the championships, Mido is not only confirming its presence as a partner, but also presents a dedicated watch, which happens to also looks rather attractive. Here the new Mido Ocean Star 200 Red Bull Cliff Diving Limited Edition.
Retailwatchesbysjx.com

Living With: Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Panda”

Tudor was founded in 1946 expressly to offer good value, specifically, its founder Hans Wilsdorf (who’s better known to establish Rolex) wanted Tudor watches to offer the trademark dependability of its bigger brother, but at a more accessible price. Seventy-five years later that remains true, with watches like the Black Bay 58 being amongst the best dive watches in its price segment.
ablogtowatch.com

IWC Unveils Limited Big Pilot’s Watch Edition ‘Las Vegas’

Although 2021 has seen IWC introduce a comparatively more compact 43mm version of its classic Big Pilot watch line, the days of truly massive Big Pilot models are far from over. Alongside the pivot to more standard sizes, the brand has continued to develop new iterations of the long-running 46mm case variant, and for its latest release, the brand uses this oversized personality to pay tribute to one of the boldest and flashiest cities on Earth – Las Vegas. The new limited-edition IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Edition “Las Vegas” captures the gambling spirit of “Sin City” with roulette-inspired details, while delivering a clean and handsome new colorway to one of the brand’s core models.
Carswatchtime.com

Wheel in the Sky: IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Edition “Las Vegas” Puts Roulette on the Wrist

It’s been a big year for IWC’s emblematic Big Pilot’s Watch, which has proven its versatility as both a canvas for avant-garde design and a base for high complications. Thus far in 2021, we’ve seen the debut of a new 43-mm version of the base model, a constant-force tourbillon with an automotive design, and a chronograph with Mercedes-AMG DNA. The latest model pays a playful tribute to the gaming capital of Las Vegas and specifically the game of roulette.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Is This the Greatest Todd Snyder x Timex Watch Collab Yet?

Todd Snyder has a longstanding history of taking Timex watches, which may or may not be on your radar in their original form, and making them pieces you can’t wait to buckle on in the morning. The latest, and potentially greatest, was just released: a 38mm Q Timex with a smooth cream-colored dial.