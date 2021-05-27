Patek Philippe Drops Two White Gold Aquanaut Chronographs In Navy Blue and Army Green

Based on rising market prices, it is no surprise that the secret is now out on the Patek Philippe Ellipse. It’s not quite Ellipse-mania (yet) but collectors are identifying and pursuing the most desirable pieces from Ellipse’s long history. One modern Ellipse stands out as a bit of an enigma and a wrist-pleaser of the highest order: the ref. 5028G. Produced from 1997-2003, it was made in less than 500 examples and only made in white gold. Like its Calatrava cousin, the ref. 5000G, the watch features an automatic caliber 240Q and eccentric sub-seconds at 4 o’clock. Alongside, the ref. 5738 and the ref. 3605, the ref. 5028G is one one the largest Ellipse references ever to be made. This particular example features an attractive, custom Patek Philippe strap with white stitching that perfectly matches the combination of colors seen on the dial. It also features exceptional provenance that the seller would like to keep confidential. Only the buyer of this watch will be given documentation which identifies the prior owner — and will also be sworn to secrecy …